On anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, a stormy day on Lake Superior

Gale warnings were in place on the lake.

There were stormy scenes on Lake Superior on Thursday, the 47th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Harbor cams in Duluth and videos from the western shore of the world's largest freshwater lake showed large swells and big waves as the winds whipped up on a deteriorating weather day for much of the state.

A gale warning was place in effect as wind gusts of 40-50 mph expected, which in turn led to waves in the 9-10 foot range.

This was in addition to an ice storm advisory as temperatures plunged across much of the state Thursday afternoon. While northwest Minnesota was under a blizzard warning, the Northland was expected to see up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation.

The turbulent day came on the anniversary of the Nov. 10, 1975 sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald during severe weather on Lake Superior.

The freighter was carrying 26,000 tons of taconite ore pellets, leaving Superior, Wisconsin on Nov. 9 en route to Michigan. It sank the next day near Whitefish Point in near hurricane-force winds.

It was located four days later, with divers later finding the boat split in two in about 530 feet of water. All 29 on board died.

