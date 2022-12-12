Skip to main content

On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota

It's an extremely difficult forecast due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. 

  • Wintry mix/rain for Twin Cities on Tuesday
  • Dry slot limits precipitation in the Twin Cities on Wednesday
  • Accumulating snow in the Twin Cities Thursday-Saturday

The first wave of precipitation begins very late Monday night in southwestern Minnesota, and it could be a blow of freezing rain that could make driving conditions very slippery Tuesday morning, mainly southwest of the Minnesota River, according to the National Weather Service. 

ndfd_24hice.us_nc

From Mankato up through the Twin Cities the first wave of precipitation is expected to be a wintry mix or rain, though by the time the storm is completely out of the picture on Saturday the entire area, including the Twin Cities, could wind up with 3-6 inches of snow. Higher amounts will be in central and northeastern Minnesota. 

Here's a great graphic from the NWS showing what types of precipitation are expected at different times in different cities. 

FjyPnJOVQAAaSH_

The official forecast from the National Weather Service only goes through 6 a.m. Thursday. During that period, they're prediction a trace to 3 inches in the Twin Cities, up to 8 inches in St. Cloud and Brainerd and a foot or so possible along the North Shore. 

This is how much snow the NWS is forecasting through 6 a.m. Thursday. More snow will arrive Thursday-Saturday. 

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has broken down snowfall possibilities by day. Below are graphics for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. You can see that the Twin Cities could get in on the snow Thursday night more than any other day this week. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-snow_24hr_kuchera-1019200
ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-snow_24hr_kuchera-1105600
gfs-deterministic-minnesota-snow_24hr_kuchera-1192000

When each day's snow is added up through Friday, here's what six different models are estimating. 

899A825B-B3E7-4EFA-8CB3-A7413E7291D4

Clearly, the models like the Dakotas and central Minnesota to take the brunt of the snow, with many locations possibly totaling 10+ inches by the time the storm is out of here on Friday night. 

Look at the latest European model for the entire region. You can see 2+ feet possible along the North Shore and significant snow totals pretty much everywhere by the time the week is through. 

ecmwf-deterministic-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1321600

After this storm, attention turns to what could be a big blast of cold. More on that in the days to come. 

