'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch for Minnesota

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters.

Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most of the Twin Cities is NOT included in the watch.

Per the Storm Prediction Center, "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watches are "issued when the forecaster has high confidence that multiple strong (F2-F3 on the Fujita Scale) or violent tornadoes (F4-F5 on the Fujita Scale) will occur in the watch area."

Clusters of severe storms will move into western and central Minnesota through the afternoon, according to the Storm Prediction Center, in addition to the threat of isolated supercells developing in southwest Minnesota. Storms are also likely to produce damaging winds up to 80 mph and baseball-sized hail.

Bill Borghoff, senior meteorologist at the NWS Twin Cities, said he coordinated the watch with the Storm Prediction Center: "This is going to be a dangerous evening! Please pay attention to trends this evening."

Here's the HRRR radar simulation. All of the isolated red blobs are supercells, which eventually are followed by a nasty line of storms that moves east-northeast.