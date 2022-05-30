Skip to main content
'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

A very dangerous Memorial Day afternoon and evening in Minnesota.

NOAA, Flickr

A very dangerous Memorial Day afternoon and evening in Minnesota.

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. 

Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most of the Twin Cities is NOT included in the watch. 

FUB6mXKVEAA9uCv

Per the Storm Prediction Center, "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watches are "issued when the forecaster has high confidence that multiple strong (F2-F3 on the Fujita Scale) or violent tornadoes (F4-F5 on the Fujita Scale) will occur in the watch area."

Clusters of severe storms will move into western and central Minnesota through the afternoon, according to the Storm Prediction Center, in addition to the threat of isolated supercells developing in southwest Minnesota. Storms are also likely to produce damaging winds up to 80 mph and baseball-sized hail. 

Bill Borghoff, senior meteorologist at the NWS Twin Cities, said he coordinated the watch with the Storm Prediction Center: "This is going to be a dangerous evening! Please pay attention to trends this evening."

Here's the HRRR radar simulation. All of the isolated red blobs are supercells, which eventually are followed by a nasty line of storms that moves east-northeast. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1653933600-1653940800-1653973200-80

Next Up

tornado
MN Weather

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch for Minnesota

A very dangerous Memorial Day afternoon and evening in Minnesota.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 9.26.00 AM
MN Travel

Watch: First cruise ship in 10 years arrives in foggy Duluth

The Viking Octantis arrived to moody weather Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 8.49.48 AM
MN News

Woman missing after leaving friend's Minneota home during storm

She was last seen on West 3rd Street.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

Franklin Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi
MN News

Man critical after jump into Mississippi River from Franklin Ave. bridge

He was rescued by a bystander who saw him struggling and yelling for help.

ambulance
MN News

Cambridge driver killed in broadside crash near Isanti

Police say he was crossing Hwy. 65 when his vehicle was struck.

Chandler-Lake Wilson tornado 1992
MN Weather

Memorial Day tornado outbreak possible in Minnesota

The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."

ambulance
MN News

Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

The crash occurred at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning.

Imani 2021
Minnesota Life

A young shorebird's journey inspires hope for endangered Great Lakes species

Why a Great Lakes Piping Plover spotted in Duluth made big waves in Chicago.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe threat ramps up Sunday; outbreak possible Monday in MN

Long-lived, intense tornadoes may be possible Monday.

25840009737_bba6acf554_o
MN News

Strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak in US, including Minnesota

Cases were related to strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25.

Related

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued in Minnesota

In addition to possible tornadoes, there is a threat for damaging winds and very large hail.

storm
MN Weather

Tornado watch in MN as intense line of storms blasts through

The tornado watch is in effect until midnight.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado warnings issued as severe storms hit Minnesota

A tornado watch is in effect for an area that includes the Twin Cities until 10 p.m.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-29 at 6.13.32 AM
MN Weather

Twin Cities in severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.