Quick shot of snow to impact morning commute in Twin Cities

A quick burst of snow is moving into the northern half of the Twin Cities metro this morning and it could drop a dusting to an inch or so of fresh powder.

The picture at the top of the story is from a plow cam in Monticello, which clearly shows the roads are covered in snow.

"Look for snow to overspread much of the Twin Cities metro area by 830 AM. The snow will taper off later this morning, after dropping amounts from a trace (south metro) to around 1.5" (north metro)," the National Weather Service says.

Another round of snow with a more potent system is expected in southern Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. Here's what the weather service is currently predicting.

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard will have a deeper look later today at the Thursday-Friday storm and look ahead to what could be a doozy of a storm next week.