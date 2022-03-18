Skip to main content

Rain and snow looks likely next week in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard shows what 8 different models are suggesting in terms of snowfall.

In today's weather video with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, he not only breaks down what the models are showing for rain and snow next week, but he also gives great insight to the vernal equinox and shows video of an unreal Saharan dust storm that blanketed ski slopes with brown dust. 

Watch the video at the top of the story. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Eight models are suggesting accumulating snow is possible in Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday next week. It's too early to pin down specific locations, but these models give a good look at what's potentially in the pipeline. 

88A698DB-7425-474A-B14B-F600DBF92F34

The National Weather Service isn't expressing a huge amount of concern just yet, but they too say this is a system that will need to be monitored in the coming days. 

Meanwhile, the vernal equinox (the first official day of spring) is Sunday. The equinox hits at precisely 10:33 a.m. 

vernal equinox

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 12.44.42 PM
MN Weather

Rain and snow looks likely next week in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard shows what 8 different models are suggesting in terms of snowfall.

Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 11.27.55 AM
Minnesota Life

Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on MN lake

"That's a lot of f****** water. Holy f***," a voice says in the video.

Robert Cesena mugshot
WI News

Charges: 3M vice president stalked woman, peeped into windows

3M has placed him on administrative leave.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 18

Hospitalizations increased in the past 24 hours.

Tin Whiskers
MN Business

Tin Whiskers Brewing in St. Paul is permanently closing

Fans of their beer will be able to get it through the end of May.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Adam Thielen restructures contract to stay with Vikings

Thielen will be back in tandem with Justin Jefferson.

FOGfg14WUAMoY3p
MN Sports

16 teams reach MN boys' state hoops tournament; 16 more Friday

There are 16 more section title games Friday night, followed by state tourney brackets being released on Saturday.

Pauleen Le
TV, Movies and The Arts

Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

The Eagan native is returning to Minnesota.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Charges: Woman trashed Target with golf club, doing $7K in damage

She also is accused of pouring chocolate sauce and other liquids on the floor.

Amber Alert
MN News

AMBER ALERT canceled: 2-year-old Minnesota boy is safe

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Chet Holmgren dominates in NCAA tournament debut

The soon-to-be 20-year-old from Minnesota could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Davante Adams
MN Vikings

Packers trade ace receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders

It comes a week after Aaron Rodgers extended his stay in Green Bay.

Related

December tornado damage near Neillsville Wisconsin
MN News

How impossible December tornadoes happened in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard was as shocked as everyone else when 7 tornadoes twisted through Minnesota 10 days before Christmas.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, greater MN on track for 48-hour snow event leaving big totals

Sven Sundgaard says totals in excess of a foot are possible

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Storm still on track: Where will it be snow, freezing rain, thunder?

The Twin Cities could wind up with a bit of everything.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 1.10.09 PM
MN Weather

Heavy snow, thunder and lightning could accompany incoming MN storm

The could be a narrow band of heavy snow accumulations, but the storm track will be key.