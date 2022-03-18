Rain and snow looks likely next week in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard shows what 8 different models are suggesting in terms of snowfall.

In today's weather video with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, he not only breaks down what the models are showing for rain and snow next week, but he also gives great insight to the vernal equinox and shows video of an unreal Saharan dust storm that blanketed ski slopes with brown dust.

Watch the video at the top of the story.

Eight models are suggesting accumulating snow is possible in Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday next week. It's too early to pin down specific locations, but these models give a good look at what's potentially in the pipeline.

WeatherBell

The National Weather Service isn't expressing a huge amount of concern just yet, but they too say this is a system that will need to be monitored in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the vernal equinox (the first official day of spring) is Sunday. The equinox hits at precisely 10:33 a.m.