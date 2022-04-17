Rain, snow Sunday kicks of active weather week for Minnesota

The National Weather Service expects another active week of weather for Minnesota as multiple storm systems will move through the region, starting with a Sunday system that will bring widespread rain and snow to the entire state.

Precipitation should start as snow in western Minnesota and then move eastward as a mix of rain and snow through the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Take a look at the simulated future radar from the HRRR model, which shows the precipitation moving across the state, reaching the metro area by late afternoon.

WeatherBell

The weather service says a coating to an inch of snow could accumulate on grassy surfaces, but otherwise won't be very impactful in central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

NWS Twin Cities

The heaviest snow will be in far northwestern Minnesota and North Dakota. Grand Forks could see up to 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Grand Forks

More storm systems expected this week

"The active weather will continue through the long term. Models are in good agreement with a system bringing mainly rain to the area on Wednesday, followed by warming temperatures into the weekend with another low pressure system spreading rain, and possibly thunderstorms, across the region Friday and Saturday," says the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service.

Another thing to note is that it will be windy on Monday, with gusts 40-50 mph in western and south-central Minnesota.

Here's a look at what the European model is projecting Tuesday through Monday. You can see a minor system move through Wednesday and then a stronger storm impacting the area in the Friday-Monday timeframe.

Pivotal Weather

Temperatures will be rising throughout the week. It'll be a cold Easter Sunday and then chilly again Monday before temps rise into the 40s Tuesday, perhaps the low 50s Wednesday and then 50 and maybe even some 60-degree temps Thursday.

"It looks like we will warm further Friday and into the weekend, but the spread in the guidance increases, and how warm we get will largely depend on the track of the late week system," the NWS said.