Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

It's been a whopping nine days without a significant snowfall in the Twin Cities. That seems like forever in what has been a very active winter so far. Those eight days will stretch to 10, 11 and 12 by Monday, which is when things start to get more active again.

"Things are picking up next week. The jet stream becomes more active and we have two storm systems to keep our eye on," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

The Monday system will likely start as all rain in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota before changing over to snow Monday night. Minor accumulations are possible.

"Monday night we're going to see this narrow swath of snow develop across central Minnesota. That could dump a couple, few inches of snow. A very narrow area," says Sundgaard. Here's the American model's Monday simulation.

The Thursday system looks to be a big one, but most models agree on a track that would take the bulk of the precipitation southeast of the Twin Cities. That could change.

"I don't think the Twin Cities is totally out of the woods with this Thursday storm. It's still six days away. The track has changed in the last couple of days and it could very well again," says Sundgaard. "But it does look as though the heaviest snowfall – and this does look to be a potential significant snow for some areas – does look to be mainly in southeastern Minnesota into Wisconsin, Quad Cities, maybe even Chicago. But again, that could shift."