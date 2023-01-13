Skip to main content

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

It's been a whopping nine days without a significant snowfall in the Twin Cities. That seems like forever in what has been a very active winter so far. Those eight days will stretch to 10, 11 and 12 by Monday, which is when things start to get more active again. 

"Things are picking up next week. The jet stream becomes more active and we have two storm systems to keep our eye on," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

The Monday system will likely start as all rain in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota before changing over to snow Monday night. Minor accumulations are possible. 

"Monday night we're going to see this narrow swath of snow develop across central Minnesota. That could dump a couple, few inches of snow. A very narrow area," says Sundgaard. Here's the American model's Monday simulation. 

gfs-deterministic-ncentus-refc_ptype-1673611200-1673848800-1673967600-40

The Thursday system looks to be a big one, but most models agree on a track that would take the bulk of the precipitation southeast of the Twin Cities. That could change. 

"I don't think the Twin Cities is totally out of the woods with this Thursday storm. It's still six days away. The track has changed in the last couple of days and it could very well again," says Sundgaard. "But it does look as though the heaviest snowfall – and this does look to be a potential significant snow for some areas – does look to be mainly in southeastern Minnesota into Wisconsin, Quad Cities, maybe even Chicago. But again, that could shift."

Next Up

snow
MN Weather

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.27.01 PM
MN News

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

Ghosts S2 Ep1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are people from Duluth two-faced? This CBS comedy thinks so

A couple from Duluth are featured on the season two premiere of the CBS show "Ghosts."

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 5.06.31 PM
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 4.22.20 PM
MN News

FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Two robberies happened hours apart in Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Where national arts grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

The National Endowment for the Arts has unveiled its first round of 2023 grant recipients.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 1.55.29 PM
MN News

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

UofMMedicalCampus
MN News

U of M bids to regain Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The proposal comes as Fairview is planning to merge with Sanford.

Related

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

Still a lot of uncertainty. Definitely not set in stone.

Jan. 2 storm track
MN Weather

Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track Monday-Tuesday

The storm track and how much warm air will determine where and how much snow falls.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?

Sven Sundgaard has the details on an interesting forecast.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 6
MN Weather

Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible

The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday. Freezing rain could be a big issue in southern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 12.57.57 PM
MN Weather

Where to be prepared for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Take a look at the latest radar simulations and lightning forecasts.