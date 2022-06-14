'Rare and intense heat wave' expected to hit Minnesota

It's reached 100 degrees in the Twin Cities just five times in the past 30 years, but the National Weather Service says temps this coming Sunday and Monday are "likely" to rise above 100 as a "rare and intense heat wave" swallows the nation's midsection.

Today, the Twin Cities will come close. The NWS is predicting a high of 98, which would tie the record for June 14. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105 outside.

"Hot conditions are expected today with mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105. After a brief cool down midweek, the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week as a rare and intense heat wave arrives," the NWS Twin Cities said.

"Highs 100 to 105 are likely across MN with 95 to 100 across WI. Heat indices will be even hotter. Lows Saturday and Sunday night may remain in the 80s."

NWS Twin Cities

Hitting 100 degrees in the Twin Cities doesn't happen all that often no matter the time of year, but it's happened in the Twin Cities just seven times in June in the record-keeping era. The last time it happened in June was June 7, 2011, when the temp rose to a blistering 103 in the Twin Cities.

Regardless of month, the Twin Cities has hit 100 just five times in the last 30 years:

May 28, 2018: 100 degrees

July 6, 2012: 102 degrees

July 4, 2012: 101 degrees

June 7, 2011: 103 degrees

July 31, 2006: 101 degrees

July 13, 1995: 101 degrees

Typically, the NWS wouldn't forecast such extreme heat five days ahead of time, but senior meteorologist Bill Borghoff wrote in the NWS Twin Cities forecast discussion that the models are in unusually good agreement for record-breaking temps.

"I cannot remember a time I've seen such high confidence of record/near record temperatures in this area on day five," Borghoff wrote.