Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' weather watch issued in SW MN

The National Weather Service has issued a rare "particularly dangerous situation" (PDS) watch for an area that includes southwestern Minnesota.

In an alert issued at 3:25 p.m. and in effect till 10 p.m., the NWS warns that there are likely to be "widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 105 mph expected."

Two-inch diameter hail and tornadoes are also a possibility.

The watch area includes the southwestern counties of Minnesota, which includes the cities of Marshall, Pipestone, and Worthington, warning of a "prolific wind-damage event."

"A prolific wind-damage event is expected unfold from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa/southwest Minnesota," the NWS Storm Prediction Center says.

"Pockets of significant wind damage are highly likely, along with the potential for large hail and possible a line-embedded tornado or two."

The storm comes on the heels of Wednesday's major system that brought high winds to much of southern Minnesota, felling trees and power lines.

Here's the latest forecast ahead of tonight's storms from Sven Sundgaard.