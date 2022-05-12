Skip to main content
Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' weather watch issued in SW Minnesota

Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' weather watch issued in SW Minnesota

The warning covers an area of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Pixabay

The warning covers an area of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare "particularly dangerous situation" (PDS) watch for an area that includes southwestern Minnesota.

In an alert issued at 3:25 p.m. and in effect till 10 p.m., the NWS warns that there are likely to be "widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 105 mph expected."

Two-inch diameter hail and tornadoes are also a possibility.

The watch area includes the southwestern counties of Minnesota, which includes the cities of Marshall, Pipestone, and Worthington, warning of a "prolific wind-damage event."

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 4.11.32 PM

"A prolific wind-damage event is expected unfold from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa/southwest Minnesota," the NWS Storm Prediction Center says.

"Pockets of significant wind damage are highly likely, along with the potential for large hail and possible a line-embedded tornado or two."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

The storm comes on the heels of Wednesday's major system that brought high winds to much of southern Minnesota, felling trees and power lines.

Here's the latest forecast ahead of tonight's storms from Sven Sundgaard.

Next Up

Wind storms tree
MN Weather

Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' weather watch issued in SW MN

The warning covers an area of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

The incident happened Wednesday night near a shopping center and Cub.

Alexander Odegaard
MN News

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 12.15.21 PM
MN News

Victim in I-90 crash was storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico

Martha Llanos Rodriguez died in the wreck on I-90.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 11.47.44 AM
MN News

Woman critical after boyfriend stabs her in neck at light rail station

The boyfriend of the victim is said to have stabbed her, according to St. Paul Police.

Female wolf illegally killed by poachers within Voyageurs Wolf Project.
Minnesota Life

Female wolf illegally killed in Voyageurs National Park

Researchers for the project said this is the fourth collared wolf that has been illegally killed in the past two years by poachers.

116 E 22nd Ext
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 12

Eleven new deaths reported in today's update.

Image from iOS
MN News

Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

storm, wall cloud, severe wather
MN Weather

Strong tornadoes possible in MN, IA; raging blizzard in ND

Storms could become violent on Tuesday, while travel in North Dakota may be impossible.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

Severe storms are expected to push into southwest Minnesota this afternoon.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The watch will remain in place until midnight.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

'Particularly dangerous situation' issued by NWS as potential derecho nears

Storms could produce 90 mph winds, large hail.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for south Minnesota, tornadoes possible

The watch area is just to the south of the Twin Cities.

lightning
MN Weather

NWS watching potential for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Storms could fire in South Dakota and Nebraska and develop into Minnesota.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

NWS eyes on Minnesota, Iowa for possible severe weather Monday

The European and Canadian models both forecast impressive heat and humidity next week in Minnesota.