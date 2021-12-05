Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads
Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads

There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.
There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.

The arrival of snow into the Twin Cities Saturday evening proved a nightmare for drivers, with scores of spinouts and crashes reported across the metro, any many more across Greater Minnesota.

The picture above shows what the situation was on Twin Cities roads at 10:30 p.m., with each pink exclamation point representing a crash or spinout.

The snow moved into the metro late afternoon and while there wasn't a huge amount falling, the dropping temperature caused it to stick, creating treacherous conditions for drivers.

Roads were considered "partially covered" with snow in the metro, while in central and west-central Minnesota – where the snow was heavier – they were considered completely covered.

And the difficult driving conditions continued into Sunday morning, with the below freezing temperatures prompting warnings of black ice.

There were already a handful of crashes and spinouts across the metro as of 7 a.m.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 7.00.13 AM

Conditions across Minnesota are expected to worsen for drivers on Sunday, with wind gusts of 40-45 mph at times leading to blowing snow across parts of the state.

The worst of the snow will be found in the Northland on Sunday, with 12-18 inches of snow predicted for the North Shore, with some parts potentially getting up to two feet.

