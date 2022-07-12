Scattered storms – some strong – expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Nothing too crazy is expected but storms are expected to fire in association with a quick-moving system that treks across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday.

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, isolated gusty winds and hail will be possible, mainly in northern and east-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

"While modest [energy] should limit severe potential overall, a few of the strongest cells -- moving rather quickly southeastward -- may produce gusty/locally damaging winds, and possibly marginal hail," the SPC said.

The HRRR model shows scattered storms developing in northern Minnesota by early afternoon, with those cells sprinting southeast through the afternoon and evening. The best chance for the strongest cells is expected in northeast Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.

WeatherBell

Any precipitation in and around the Twin Cities would be a gift as drought conditions worsen. Through July 5, the National Drought Mitigation Center reported 13% of Minnesota was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

National Drought Mitigation Center

MSP Airport, which serves as the official measurement station for the Twin Cities, has had just 0.43 inches of rain through the first 11 days of July. And that's after only 1.13 inches of rain in June.

Over the past 30 days the Twin Cities area has been the bullseye for a rainfall deficit. The area in red in the map below has had 3-4 inches below normal precipitation over the past month.

WeatherBell

It could be worse. A year ago at this time 93% of Minnesota was experiencing moderate drought and nearly 40% of the state was in severe drought.