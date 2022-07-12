Scattered storms – some strong – expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Skip to main content
Scattered storms – some strong – in Minnesota, Wisconsin on Tuesday

Scattered storms – some strong – in Minnesota, Wisconsin on Tuesday

Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be moving fast to the southeast.

Bring Me The News

Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be moving fast to the southeast.

Nothing too crazy is expected but storms are expected to fire in association with a quick-moving system that treks across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday. 

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, isolated gusty winds and hail will be possible, mainly in northern and east-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin. 

"While modest [energy] should limit severe potential overall, a few of the strongest cells -- moving rather quickly southeastward -- may produce gusty/locally damaging winds, and possibly marginal hail," the SPC said. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

The HRRR model shows scattered storms developing in northern Minnesota by early afternoon, with those cells sprinting southeast through the afternoon and evening. The best chance for the strongest cells is expected in northeast Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1657620000-1657641600-1657684800-40

Any precipitation in and around the Twin Cities would be a gift as drought conditions worsen. Through July 5, the National Drought Mitigation Center reported 13% of Minnesota was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. 

20220705_mn_text

MSP Airport, which serves as the official measurement station for the Twin Cities, has had just 0.43 inches of rain through the first 11 days of July. And that's after only 1.13 inches of rain in June. 

Over the past 30 days the Twin Cities area has been the bullseye for a rainfall deficit. The area in red in the map below has had 3-4 inches below normal precipitation over the past month. 

cpc_gauge-conus-ncentus-30day_anom-7411200

It could be worse. A year ago at this time 93% of Minnesota was experiencing moderate drought and nearly 40% of the state was in severe drought. 

20210706_MN_date

Next Up

storm
MN Weather

Scattered storms – some strong – expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be moving fast to the southeast.

State Fair 2022 new foods (1)
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

It's the annual reveal.

police tape
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

Minneapolis skyline
MN Weather

Minnesota summers are getting hotter and longer

The Dust Bowl summers got hot, but not like more recent summers in Minnesota.

sun
MN Weather

Another heat wave possible in Minnesota starting within a week

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which could keep temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Lake Minnetonka island home hits the market for nearly $9M

A Lake Minnetonka island property is for sale.

abortion
MN News

Several abortion restrictions in MN ruled unconstitutional by district judge

The ruling goes into effect immediately, though will likely be subject to an appeal.

Lakefront Music Festival
MN Music and Radio

Lakefront Music Festival announces 2023 headliners

The event just concluded its 2022 event last weekend.

Life Link
MN News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

The incident that started in Chisago County Monday morning ended with a crash in Anoka County.

POC_Career Fair 2
Sponsored Story

People of Color Career Fair seeks to inspire and fill many healthcare roles

Hennepin Healthcare is holding its first-ever People of Color Career Fair in downtown Minneapolis on July 16

Jacob Rich
MN News

Missing: 19-year-old from Prior Lake last seen walking away from vehicle

An appeal has been issued to find him.

Pedestrian crash in Duluth.
MN News

Woman dead after being struck by teen driver who 'thought he hit a deer'

The 16-year-old told police he initially believed he hit a deer with his car.

Related

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornadoes possible in Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa

Storms are expected to erupt by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

ecmwf-ensemble-avg-ncentus-snow_ge_3-8792800
MN Weather

Most likely rain, snow scenarios for Tuesday-Thursday storm system

Still a low-confidence forecast, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern MN, WI

Watch the forecast update with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.