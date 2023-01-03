School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota
A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state.
For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.
Here's a look at the latest snow forecast through Wednesday morning:
Minneapolis Public Schools has said it will make a decision by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the latest on whether it will hold an e-learning day.
Here's a look at school districts that have made changes for Tuesday:
Belle Plaine Schools: Closed
Dawson–Boyd Schools: E-learning day.
Edgerton Public Schools: Closed
Faribault Public Schools: Closed
Foley Public Schools: Closing at 12:15 p.m.
GFW Schools: E-learning day
Glencoe-Silver Lake Schools: E-learning day.
Ivanhoe Public Schools: Closed.
Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: E-learning day.
Lester Prairie Schools: E-learning day.
Lynd Schools: E-learning day.
Maccray Schools: E-learning day.
Mankato Area Public Schools: Closed.
Marshall Public Schools: E-learning day.
Medford Public School: Closed.
Minneota Public Schools: E-learning day.
Montevideo Schools: E-learning day.
Mountain Lake Public Schools: E-learning day.
Murray County Central Schools: E-learning day.
New London–Spicer: E-learning day.
New Prague Schools: Closed.
New Ulm Public Schools: Closed.
Northfield Public Schools: Closed.
Norwood Young America Schools: E-learning day.
Owatonna Public Schools: Closed.
Redwood Area Schools: Closed.
Sauk Rapids–Rice Schools: E-learning day.
Sibley East: E-learning day.
Sleepy Eye Schools: Closed.
St. Cloud Area Schools: Closed.
Tri-City United Schools: Closed, blended learning day.
Waconia Schools: Closed, flex learning day.
Willmar Schools: E-learning day.