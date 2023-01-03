School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota

More than a foot of snow could fall over the coming days in parts of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities also set to get several inches.

A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state.

For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.

Here's a look at the latest snow forecast through Wednesday morning:

Minneapolis Public Schools has said it will make a decision by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the latest on whether it will hold an e-learning day.

Here's a look at school districts that have made changes for Tuesday:

Belle Plaine Schools: Closed

Dawson–Boyd Schools: E-learning day.

Edgerton Public Schools: Closed

Faribault Public Schools: Closed

Foley Public Schools: Closing at 12:15 p.m.

GFW Schools: E-learning day

Glencoe-Silver Lake Schools: E-learning day.

Ivanhoe Public Schools: Closed.

Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: E-learning day.

Lester Prairie Schools: E-learning day.

Lynd Schools: E-learning day.

Maccray Schools: E-learning day.

Mankato Area Public Schools: Closed.

Marshall Public Schools: E-learning day.

Medford Public School: Closed.

Minneota Public Schools: E-learning day.

Montevideo Schools: E-learning day.

Mountain Lake Public Schools: E-learning day.

Murray County Central Schools: E-learning day.

New London–Spicer: E-learning day.

New Prague Schools: Closed.

New Ulm Public Schools: Closed.

Northfield Public Schools: Closed.

Norwood Young America Schools: E-learning day.

Owatonna Public Schools: Closed.

Redwood Area Schools: Closed.

Sauk Rapids–Rice Schools: E-learning day.

Sibley East: E-learning day.

Sleepy Eye Schools: Closed.

St. Cloud Area Schools: Closed.

Tri-City United Schools: Closed, blended learning day.

Waconia Schools: Closed, flex learning day.

Willmar Schools: E-learning day.