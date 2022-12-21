Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures.

While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday.

In anticipation of the blizzard-like conditions, school districts are announcing early closures on Wednesday – with the weather expected to hit the Twin Cities metro by around lunchtime – and closures on Thursday.

More Thursday closures are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Here are the latest school closures, with this list updated as more are announced: