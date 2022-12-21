Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures.
While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday.
In anticipation of the blizzard-like conditions, school districts are announcing early closures on Wednesday – with the weather expected to hit the Twin Cities metro by around lunchtime – and closures on Thursday.
More Thursday closures are expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Here are the latest school closures, with this list updated as more are announced:
- Anoka–Hennepin: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, buses running on modified schedule.
- Becker Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
- Big Lake Public Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
- Foley Schools: Closing at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday; E-learning day Thursday.
- Glencoe–Silver Lake Schools: Closing 12 p.m. Wednesday.
- Hopkins Schools: Closed Wednesday, likely closed Thursday.
- Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial: Closing at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, closed on Thursday.
- Milroy Public Schools: E-learning day Wednesday.
- Minnesota New Country School: Closed Wednesday (winter break starts Thursday).
- Monticello Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday; closed on Thursday.
- Robbinsdale Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Rochester Public Schools: Closed Thursday, "monitoring" afternoon activities Wednesday.
- Rockford Schools: Closing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
- Sartell–St. Stephens Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday; closed Thursday.
- Sauk Rapids–Rice Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
- St. Cloud Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
- Westonka Schools: Closed Wednesday.