Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

Some are closing early Wednesday, while some have canceled Thursday already ahead of the blizzard.

With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures.

While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday.

In anticipation of the blizzard-like conditions, school districts are announcing early closures on Wednesday – with the weather expected to hit the Twin Cities metro by around lunchtime – and closures on Thursday.

More Thursday closures are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Here are the latest school closures, with this list updated as more are announced:

  • Anoka–Hennepin: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, buses running on modified schedule.
  • Becker Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
  • Big Lake Public Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
  • Foley Schools: Closing at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday; E-learning day Thursday.
  • Glencoe–Silver Lake Schools: Closing 12 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Hopkins Schools: Closed Wednesday, likely closed Thursday.
  • Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial: Closing at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, closed on Thursday.
  • Milroy Public Schools: E-learning day Wednesday.
  • Minnesota New Country School: Closed Wednesday (winter break starts Thursday).
  • Monticello Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday; closed on Thursday.
  • Robbinsdale Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Rochester Public Schools: Closed Thursday, "monitoring" afternoon activities Wednesday.
  • Rockford Schools: Closing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Sartell–St. Stephens Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday; closed Thursday.
  • Sauk Rapids–Rice Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
  • St. Cloud Schools: Closing 2 hours early Wednesday.
  • Westonka Schools: Closed Wednesday.

