'Serious' multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound Hwy. 10 in Anoka

A crash has shut down a portion of Highway 10 in Anoka.

MnDOT said the eastbound lanes at Main Street in Anoka are closed due to a "serious" crash at 7th Avenue. They're likely to remain that way until about 3:30 p.m.

Anoka police meanwhile described it as a "multi-car accident," noting: "Roads are slick! Drive safe out there or better yet don’t drive if you don’t have too!"

The circumstances of the crash and any potential injuries haven't yet been revealed.

The impacted area is right by Anoka Technical College.

Heavy snow has made driving treacherous throughout the Twin Cities and much of the state Tuesday. Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., the State Patrol tallied 79 crashes (10 of them with injuries) and 36 vehicles spinning out or going off the road.

As well as the eastbound Hwy. 10 closure, southbound I-35 is still closed at Elko New Market, south of the Twin Cities, following a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

