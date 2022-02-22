Skip to main content
'Serious' multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound Highway 10 in Anoka

'Serious' multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound Highway 10 in Anoka

Authorities say the road could be shut down well into the afternoon.

MnDOT cameras

Authorities say the road could be shut down well into the afternoon.

A crash has shut down a portion of Highway 10 in Anoka.

MnDOT said the eastbound lanes at Main Street in Anoka are closed due to a "serious" crash at 7th Avenue. They're likely to remain that way until about 3:30 p.m.

Anoka police meanwhile described it as a "multi-car accident," noting: "Roads are slick! Drive safe out there or better yet don’t drive if you don’t have too!"

The circumstances of the crash and any potential injuries haven't yet been revealed.

The impacted area is right by Anoka Technical College.

hwy 1- mndot map feb 22 2022

Heavy snow has made driving treacherous throughout the Twin Cities and much of the state Tuesday. Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., the State Patrol tallied 79 crashes (10 of them with injuries) and 36 vehicles spinning out or going off the road.

As well as the eastbound Hwy. 10 closure, southbound I-35 is still closed at Elko New Market, south of the Twin Cities, following a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters 

Next Up

highway 10 anoka feb 22 2022 mndot screengrab
MN Weather

'Serious' multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound Hwy. 10 in Anoka

Authorities say the road could be shut down well into the afternoon.

mayor melvin carter state of our city 2022 stream
MN News

St. Paul mayor wants to expand guaranteed income program

Mayor Melvin Carter made the case for both efforts in his State of Our City address.

qb market
MN Vikings

Setting the stage for what's going to be a crazy QB market

The Vikings' future at QB is unclear, but they are hardly alone.

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Police ID victim in fatal crash that closed part of Hwy. 169 Monday

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m.

274057784_3194799410785165_5859568764622576438_n
MN News

After racist incidents, St. Louis Park HS won't compete against New Prague

This will last at least through the spring 2022 season.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

COVID hospitalizations, which were more than 1,500 in January, have dipped to 634 in Minnesota.

273053140_945923359407381_8515569735659506671_n
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

Big problems on the roads.

maple grove fire
MN News

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at northwest Twin Cities home

There are no fire hydrants in the area.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Two correctional officers injured by inmate at Stillwater prison

It's the second such attack in less than a month.

Town and Country Club St. Paul
MN Property

St. Thomas offers to buy historic Town & Country Club golf course for $61.4M

The university needs land to build new Division I sports facilities.

ambulance
MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

police lights squad car
MN News

$5K reward to find drive-by shooter who injured woman in Golden Valley

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Related

273053140_945923359407381_8515569735659506671_n
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

Big problems on the roads.

MnDOT snowplow near Crookston
MN Weather

Stretch of I-94, several highways closed due to whiteout conditions

The impacted roadways are in west-central Minnesota, which is under a blizzard warning.

mndot district 3 snowy roads
MN Weather

Snow, wind again cause dangerous driving conditions in MN

"Use extreme caution if you must travel today!" the National Weather Service Duluth said.

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Police ID victim in fatal crash that closed part of Hwy. 169 Monday

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m.

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Update: Highway 169 reopens after fatal crash in Twin Cities

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed into the afternoon.

hwy 371 pileup fb video collins brothers towing crop
MN Weather

Video: Pileup during blizzard on MN highway a 'major mess'

The large crash happened on a highway just north of Brainerd.

sgt grabow twitter state patrol road closed feb 11 2022
MN News

Highway closures stretch into the afternoon in NW MN

The roads were still being cleared following dangerous blizzard conditions.

Image from iOS (1)
MN News

Fatal crash closes eastbound Hwy. 62 in Minneapolis

The closure is expected to be in place for an "extended period of time."