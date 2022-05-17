7 tornadoes touched down last week in western MN, ND

Skip to main content
6 tornadoes touched down last week in western Minnesota, 1 in North Dakota

6 tornadoes touched down last week in western Minnesota, 1 in North Dakota

Two of the seven were EF-2 level tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

NOAA, Flickr

Two of the seven were EF-2 level tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks and Twin Cities has confirmed seven tornadoes that touched down in western Minnesota and North Dakota during last week's storms. 

The twisters ranged from EF-0 to EF-2, according to reports. Six of the seven touched down in Minnesota.

According to NWS-GF:

– The first tornado happened in Charlesville, in Minnesota's Grant County. It lasted for about three minutes, ending at 7:10 p.m. near Elbow Lake and had reached estimated winds of 100 mph. The weather service said several trees limbs were broken from the tornado. Two power poles were noted to be cracked and another two were leaning after the storm. This funnel of wind was estimated to be at an EF-1 level.

– The second started and finished in Le Mars, North Dakota, which is located within Richland County. As the first tornado finished up in Charlesville, this EF-1 tornado reached winds of 100 mph and lasted for about three minutes. Several tree limbs were noted to be broken, along with some cracked and leaning power poles. 

– A third, more powerful tornado then touched down in Wilkin County at speeds around 115 mph. This EF-2 tornado started at 7:16 p.m. and lasted for nine minutes as it touched down in Tenney, Minnesota and ended in Campbell, Minnesota. Significant damage was recorded; 23 power poles were either cracked or snapped in the damage path. In addition, some garage doors were blown in and some trees were uprooted. Falling trees were to blame for damage to homes in the area, and large grain bins at the Campbell elevator complex were partially caved in as well.

– About six minutes later, a fourth tornado touched down in Battle Lake, Minnesota. The EF-1 twister lasted for three minutes and flipped a single-wide trailer while some trees were snapped or uprooted. Roofing was also blown off a storage unit near the city's airport.

– A fifth, less powerful tornado touched down about six minutes after the one in Battle Lake, this time touching down in West Mason Lake, Minnesota. This EF-0 storm only lasted for one minute in Otter Tail County, with winds reaching a high of 85 mph. Some tree branches were spotted broken down in the area. 

– The sixth tornado of the day touched down in Wadena County, starting in Verndale, Minnesota and ending in Sebeka, Minnesota. This last powerful EF-2 tornado had winds up to 115 mph. NWS-GF said the damage consisted of numerous snapped power poles, trees uprooted or snapped, falling trees on houses and cars, and steel roofing and side paneling torn off barns. 

– The seventh and final tornado happened in Alexandria, Minnesota, within Douglas County. According to NWS-TC, a fast-moving tornado (traveling at 70 mph) left high-end EF-1 damage on the south shore of Lake Darling. It then tracked northeast across Lake Darling and into southern Lake Carlos. It crossed land again along the southwest  shore of Lake Carlos before dissipating. "Most of the damage was  uprooted trees, but near the start point there were multiple homes damaged by the tornado as well," the NWS said. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

No injuries or deaths were reported in the aftermath. These reports are preliminary, as officials are still investigating the storms. 

South Dakota saw five tornadoes touch down last week, with majority of them popping up west of Sioux Falls, the Argus Leader reported.

There was one death not related to tornadoes but to high wind speeds, which caused a grain bin to fall near Lake Lillian, killing 63-year-old Ryan Erickson in Kandiyohi County.

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here

Next Up

Doug Wardlow
MN News

Doug Wardlow reneges on promise, will challenge GOP's AG candidate in primary

Wardlow's announcement sparked swift criticism from the MN GOP and the party-endorsed candidate, Jim Schultz.

Flickr - welcome to minnesota sign - Tony Webster
Minnesota Life

US News '150 Best Places to Live' features 1 from MN, 3 from WI

The latest US News list is for the most populous metro areas only, so no small towns.

tornado
MN Weather

7 tornadoes touched down last week in western MN, ND

Two of the seven were EF-2 level tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 17

72 hours of case data reported over the weekend is included in Tuesday updates.

Anton's Restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

The Sauk River crested on Monday.

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

City of Minneapolis, Jaleel Stallings reach $1.5M settlement

Although a settlement was made, the city will not admit fault or take any responsibility for the incident as part of the agreement with Stallings.

Kayak
MN News

2 rescued after kayaks capsize on Sauk River

Recent heavy rainfall produced a strong currents on the water.

covid 19 test
MN Coronavirus

How to order 8 free at-home COVID-19 tests

A third round of free tests is now available from the U.S. government.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

19-year-old dies after stabbing in northern Minnesota

A 34-year-old man was arrested.

4303450641_ec7536c6ea_k
MN Music and Radio

Three new Grandstand shows added for Minnesota State Fair 2022

The Beach Boys and Portugal. The Man are among several acts booked.

St. Louis County
MN News

St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

Related

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

At least 8 tornadoes reportedly touched down south of the Twin Cities

The weather service will conduct surveys to confirm possible tornado touchdowns.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 7.12.27 PM
MN News

Storms cause grain bin to fall, killing one in Kandiyohi County

The National Weather Service confirmed the death on Thursday evening.

FSmb9kkWAB0UBqk
MN News

Ferocious winds, possible tornadoes leave destruction in MN

Numerous reports of tornadoes and nearly 100 mph straight-line winds.

Screen Shot 2019-07-30 at 7.01.25 AM
MN Weather

6 tornadoes confirmed in July 28 severe outbreak in MN, WI

The strongest tornado hit near Silver Lake, Minnesota.

Hartland tornado damage
MN News

2 more tornadoes confirmed during historic outbreak

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornadoes, blizzard possible with huge storm set to arrive Tuesday

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities.

tornado
MN Weather

5 tornadoes confirmed from Friday's storms, including 1 in Crystal

More tornadoes could be confirmed as damage surveys continue.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.