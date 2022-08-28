Severe storm brings flash flooding to State Fair, Grandstand show canceled

A major storm system that brought strong winds and heavy rain caused havoc at the Minnesota State Fair.

A tornado warning went into effect in St. Paul shortly before 9 p.m., but the main problems were caused by torrential rain that sent fair-goers running for cover.

The Grandstand Show featuring Portugal, The Man was initially suspended while the storm passed through, with all shows on free stages canceled.

At 9:25 p.m., the fair confirmed that the Grandstand show would not resume and that ticket-holders could get full refunds.

Video from the scene showed rivers of water in parts of the fairground, including in and around the Grandstand.

Meanwhile the same system has knocked out power to more than 25,000 households and counting, with residents urged to call Xcel Energy about any outages or lines down.