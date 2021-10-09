Severe storms entering MN prompt watch from NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of western and central Minnesota for Saturday night.

A line of severe thunderstorms in South Dakota are expected to remain at severe levels for the next several hours as they push in to western Minnesota and through the rest of the watch box. Damaging winds large hail and isolated brief tornadoes are possible within the line of storms.

The thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2 AM Sunday. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 75 mph and large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Again, isolated tornadoes are possible.