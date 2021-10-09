Severe storms expected in parts of Minnesota on Saturday

An unusually warm and humid airmass for October will aid in strong to severe thunderstorm development in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota on Saturday as a strong storm system spins through the region.

"If you have plans to be outdoors enjoying another unseasonably warm October Saturday, remain weather aware! There is a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon into the overnight hours. Large hail, damaging winds, and a couple tornadoes are all possible," says the National Weather Service.

Temps are expected to rise into the 70s and low 80s across much of Minnesota, and dew points will be surging into the 60s to make it feel more like June or July than nearly mid-October.

Tornadoes are a legitimate threat today, according to the forecast discussion from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service. The best chance for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds is "generally northwest of a line from Redwood Falls to the St. Cloud area and Mora."

Take a look at the simulated future radar from the HRRR model. It shows an impressive cluster of storms moving out of the eastern Dakotas into western Minnesota between 6-10 p.m.

WeatherBell

As the storms continue to push east-northeast throughout central and northeastern Minnesota, the Duluth office of the NWS says the main threats will be frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, large hail and damaging winds up to 65 mph. Isolated tornadoes would remain possible, though less likely than in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota.

Another powerful storm system is forecast to eject out of the Rockies and churn through the Upper Midwest by Wednesday next week. That system could again bring a threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

We'll have updates throughout the day if the forecast changes and/or severe watches are issued.