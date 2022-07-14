Severe storms in MN: Threat exists overnight into Friday morning

Skip to main content

Severe storms in Minnesota: Threat exists overnight into Friday morning

The latest model guidance shows a line of storms rolling through the metro around 6 a.m. Friday.

Some storms could be severe late Thursday night into Friday morning, with the best chance existing in western Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. 

The big question, as always seems to be the case of late, is if the storms will hold together and impact the Twin Cities on Friday morning. Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says that if the storms do hold together, it'll be the metro's best chance at much-needed moisture before a dry, hot, sunny stretch develops. 

Here's the latest severe weather graphic from the Storm Prediction Center. 

Tab2FileL (16)

"Storms will develop over North Dakota this evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight," says the National Weather Service. "Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches."

Timing for severe storms will be generally from after sunset until around 6-8 a.m. 

The latest HRRR radar forecast shows a line of storms erupting in northwest Minnesota around midnight and then barreling southeast, possibly reaching the Twin Cities by about 6 a.m. In fact, this model scenario keeps the storms going all the way through Rochester. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1657821600-1657854000-1657893600-40

These storms will be roaring while most people are sleeping, so have a way to receive information about warnings. 

