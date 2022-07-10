Severe storms in MN Sunday evening? It depends on this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms.

The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.

If those ongoing storms linger as they cross Minnesota, it could decrease the severe weather threat for Sunday evening.

So again, there are basically two scenarios for today:

Storms don’t fade and the afternoon severe threat is diminished Storms in NW MN die out and the afternoon threat increases

If severe storms do pop Sunday afternoon and evening, they will be capable of all severe hazards, including tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

Currently, the Twin Cities is just in the higher risk zone for severe weather later on Sunday, but central, western, and northern Minnesota are more likely to get some.

Per the NWS Forecast Discussion:

"This morning's risk is almost entirely in Minnesota, along and west of the Twin Cities. For this afternoon and evening it shifts west so along and to the east of the Twin Cities into Wisconsin. So the metro is on the edge of both possible rounds of storms."

The most likely scenario for severe weather will be in northern Minnesota, with the Storm Prediction Center saying "strong shear suggests supercells are possible, with the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters