Severe storms in South Dakota could blast into Minnesota Tuesday

Intense storms that developed in central South Dakota Tuesday morning are expected to move east-southeast through the day and carry with them a threat for severe damaging winds and large hail.

The storms could blast through southwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

NWS Sioux Falls

At 9:35 a.m., the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch in South Dakota, warning that scattered damaging winds with isolated gusts to 90 mph are likely, along with isolated large hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter.

NWS Sioux Falls

The SPC alert reads: "Intense cluster in northwest South Dakota will likely expand in coverage across central to eastern South Dakota. Embedded bowing linear segments will be conducive to producing significant severe wind gusts."

The big question is if the line of storms will die as they approach the I-29 corridor in eastern South Dakota, which is what some models are predicting. However, the 8 a.m. update from the HRRR model seems to have a pretty good handle on the evolution, and it shows the line exploding as it races southeast towards Sioux Falls after 5 p.m.

WeatherBell

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard will have a fresh look at the storm potential with his video update a little later Tuesday.