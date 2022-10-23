Skip to main content
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota

Renowned meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer is targeting southwest Minnesota.

NOAA Photo Library via Flickr

It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. 

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in southwestern Minnesota, with a marginal risk across much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area. Slight is level 2 on the 5-level scale and marginal is level 1. 

According to the Twin Cities office of the NWS, quarter-size or smaller hail, isolated strong winds an perhaps a tornado or two are possible. The tornado and wind threat is mainly for western Minnesota, the NWS says. That's precisely where renowned storm chaser and meteorologist Reed Timmer will be focusing his efforts Sunday. 

You can see in the radar loop from the HRRR model that some showers could pop in southeastern Minnesota around 6 p.m. before some more intense storms potentially develop in northwest Iowa and move into southwest Minnesota from southwest to northeast around 8 p.m. This is one simulation and is NOT a guarantee to happen. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1666526400-1666562400-1666627200-40

Let's go through some of the finer details... 

4 p.m. temperatures, according to the HRRR model: 

hrrr-minnesota-t2m_f-6558800

10 p.m. dew points, per the HRRR: 

hrrr-minnesota-dew2m_f-6580400

8 p.m. significant tornado parameter (best conditions for tornadoes): 

hrrr-minnesota-sig_tor-6573200

8 p.m. CAPE (energy for storms to use is much better in SW MN): 

hrrr-minnesota-cape-6573200

