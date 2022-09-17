Severe storms possible in MN Saturday afternoon, evening

Skip to main content
The NWS says all severe weather hazards are on the table.

Minnesota is set for a bout of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which are at risk of turning severe.

The National Weather Service says "all severe weather hazards" are on the table, including a chance for "a few tornadoes" if conditions unfold the right way.

Large hail and strong winds are the other risk factors from the system, which will start to make its presence felt in mid to late afternoon.

Most at risk are west-central to north-central areas of Minnesota, though the NWS notes that the storms will be "isolated to scattered."

"All severe weather hazards are on the table with this kind of setup, including a chance for a few tornadoes due to the healthy shear and instability," the National Weather Service Forecast Discussion reads.

The Twin Cities is outside of the higher risk area, but could be set for some rain and possible storms later in the day.

The NWS currently has the metro area at a 40% chance of seeing precipitation between 6-7 p.m.

There were some minor storms in parts of Minnesota early Saturday morning, but these were always expected to remain weak and eventually fizzle out as they pushed northeastwards from South Dakota and Nebraska.

