Strong storms impacting southern MN Thursday morning

The SPC says the storm will likely continue producing isolated large hail.

7:30 p.m. UPDATE

The storm is no longer severe though small hail and gusty winds remain possible, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. 

Original story 7:05 a.m.

A rogue supercell that is severe-warned is moving northward towards the Twin Cities Thursday morning. 

As of 7 a.m., the severe thunderstorm was located near New Prague and moving north at 25 mph. Radar indications show the storm is capable of producing ping pong ball-sized hail. 

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says conditions will "likely support continued organization and intensity" of the storm. 

"Isolated large hail will be the main threat with this supercell as it approaches the Twin Cities metro through [8 a,.m.]," the SPC noted in a 6:30 a.m. update. "At this point, the overall severe threat should remain fairly isolated, as it does not appear that additional convection will form due to weak forcing."

More severe weather is possible with a later round of storms Wednesday night, and again on Thursday. 

Strong storms impacting southern MN Thursday morning

