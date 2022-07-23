Severe t-storm watch in MN for 75 mph winds, large hail, tornadoes

Skip to main content
Severe t-storm watch in MN: 75 mph winds, large hail, tornadoes possible

Storms are expected to intensify Saturday morning.

National Weather Service

Storms that formed overnight along the South Dakota-North Dakota border are developing and expected to strengthen into a cluster of severe storms that will be capable of producing damaging winds, large to very large hail and tornadoes. 

That's why the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 p.m. across southern Minnesota, including Minneapolis-St. Paul and the southern side of the Twin Cities metro area. 

This is a GIF of the radar up to 7 a.m. Saturday. It shows some isolated activity in northeastern South Dakota, which is the group of storms that is expected to intensify. 

"As this activity moves east-southeastward over the next several hours, a threat exists for both severe wind and occasional damaging hail. The tornado potential may increase toward the later hours of the watch time in MN," says the Storm Prediction Center. 

The National Weather Service says the current estimated time of arrival for storms in the Twin Cities is around 11 a.m. The big question is if those storms will be severe or if the worst of the activity slides just south of the metro. Here's how the HRRR model sees things playing out. 

The HRRR model radar simulation through 4 p.m. Saturday. 

The HRRR model radar simulation through 4 p.m. Saturday. 

Depending on how the atmosphere recovers after this line of storms moves through, there could be redevelopment in southern Minnesota later Saturday. Those storms could again present a severe threat. 

We'll have more on that later today. 

