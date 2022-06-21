Severe thunderstorm watch issued in southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large segment of southern Minnesota, though the watch box stops just west and north of the Twin Cities metro area.

The watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Severe storms will be capable of producing 70 mph winds and large hail up to the side of ping pong balls. A tornado or two is also possible, the NWS says.

“Clusters of intense thunderstorms, with a history of measured severe gusts, will move generally northeastward into an air mass near and southeast of a front that will support continued threats for severe wind and isolated large hail,” the Storm Prediction Center said.