Severe thunderstorm watch: Hail, 65 mph gusts, tornadoes possible

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday for northeastern and east-central Minnesota.

The main threats from severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening are large hail, (up to two inches in diameter), isolated wind gusts to 65 mph. A tornado or two can't be ruled out.

The watch does not include the Twin Cities, though the watch box is just north of the metro area and includes the cities of Brainerd, Cambridge, Duluth, Grand Rapids, Little Falls and Rush City.

"Several discrete cells will spread east from north-central Minnesota," says the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. "Setup is favorable for a primary threat of lower-end severe hail, but a stronger supercell or two might produce larger hail and even a brief tornado."

Here's the potential radar evolution the rest of the day, according to the HRRR model.

WeatherBell

Another round of severe weather is possible Thursday in southern Minnesota.