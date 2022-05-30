Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

A potentially dangerous Memorial Day is on tap as a severe thunderstorms threaten nearly all of Minnesota, in addition to a potential tornado outbreak in western parts of the state.

"A rare severe weather set up will be in place later today. We ask that people pay extra attention to the forecast, and make sure they can seek shelter if warnings are issued," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC), storms could develop as early as midday somewhere in the area of southwestern Minnesota and southeast South Dakota and then sweep north-northeast through the afternoon and evening.

"Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, offering tornadoes (some potentially strong/EF2+), severe wind and occasional large/damaging hail, will be possible into this evening. The greatest coverage should be in and near the "moderate" and "enhanced" categorical areas," says the SPC.

Storms that are able to remain supercells and isolate themselves will pose the greatest threat of producing tornadoes, some of which could be intense and possibly even long-track twisters.

Strong tornadoes, rated EF2 or higher, will be possible, per the SPC. Here's how the weather service rates tornadoes:

EF-0: 65-85 mph - light damage

EF-1: 86-110 mph - moderate damage

EF-2: 111-135 mph - considerable damage

EF-3: 136-165 mph - severe damage

EF-4: 166-200 mph - devastating damage

EF-5: 200+ mph - incredible damage

A tornado threat exists in the Twin Cities, but is not as high as it is expected to be in western Minnesota. For the Twin Cities, the main threat is expected to be damaging winds.

Here's the latest radar simulation from the HRRR model.

Storms will be moving very fast – likely up to 60 mph – so it is wise to act quickly when a warning is issued in your area.

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.