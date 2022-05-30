Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

Skip to main content
Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in Minnesota

Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in Minnesota

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

Joe Nelson

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

A potentially dangerous Memorial Day is on tap as a severe thunderstorms threaten nearly all of Minnesota, in addition to a potential tornado outbreak in western parts of the state. 

"A rare severe weather set up will be in place later today. We ask that people pay extra attention to the forecast, and make sure they can seek shelter if warnings are issued," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC), storms could develop as early as midday somewhere in the area of southwestern Minnesota and southeast South Dakota and then sweep north-northeast through the afternoon and evening. 

"Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, offering tornadoes (some potentially strong/EF2+), severe wind and occasional large/damaging hail, will be possible into this evening. The greatest coverage should be in and near the "moderate" and "enhanced" categorical areas," says the SPC. 

FUAk0SoVEAcXadd

Storms that are able to remain supercells and isolate themselves will pose the greatest threat of producing tornadoes, some of which could be intense and possibly even long-track twisters. 

Strong tornadoes, rated EF2 or higher, will be possible, per the SPC. Here's how the weather service rates tornadoes: 

  • EF-0: 65-85 mph - light damage
  • EF-1: 86-110 mph - moderate damage
  • EF-2: 111-135 mph - considerable damage
  • EF-3: 136-165 mph - severe damage
  • EF-4: 166-200 mph - devastating damage
  • EF-5: 200+ mph - incredible damage

A tornado threat exists in the Twin Cities, but is not as high as it is expected to be in western Minnesota. For the Twin Cities, the main threat is expected to be damaging winds.

Here's the latest radar simulation from the HRRR model. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1653912000-1653922800-1653976800-40

Storms will be moving very fast – likely up to 60 mph – so it is wise to act quickly when a warning is issued in your area. 

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

Next Up

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 9.26.00 AM
MN Travel

Watch: First cruise ship in 10 years arrives in foggy Duluth

The Viking Octantis arrived to moody weather Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 8.49.48 AM
MN News

Woman missing after leaving friend's Minneota home during storm

She was last seen on West 3rd Street.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

Franklin Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi
MN News

Man critical after jump into Mississippi River from Franklin Ave. bridge

He was rescued by a bystander who saw him struggling and yelling for help.

ambulance
MN News

Cambridge driver killed in broadside crash near Isanti

Police say he was crossing Hwy. 65 when his vehicle was struck.

Chandler-Lake Wilson tornado 1992
MN Weather

Memorial Day tornado outbreak possible in Minnesota

The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."

ambulance
MN News

Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

The crash occurred at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning.

Imani 2021
Minnesota Life

A young shorebird's journey inspires hope for endangered Great Lakes species

Why a Great Lakes Piping Plover spotted in Duluth made big waves in Chicago.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe threat ramps up Sunday; outbreak possible Monday in MN

Long-lived, intense tornadoes may be possible Monday.

25840009737_bba6acf554_o
MN News

Strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak in US, including Minnesota

Cases were related to strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 7.41.20 AM
MN News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing man

The 30-year-old missing man was last seen April 11.

Related

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued in Minnesota

In addition to possible tornadoes, there is a threat for damaging winds and very large hail.

Screen Shot 2022-05-29 at 6.13.32 AM
MN Weather

Twin Cities in severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe threat ramps up Sunday; outbreak possible Monday in MN

Long-lived, intense tornadoes may be possible Monday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch: Hail, 65 mph gusts, tornadoes possible

The watch is just north of the Twin Cities metro area.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.