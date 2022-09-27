Sign of the times: Snow fell in Minnesota Tuesday morning

Snow flakes were floating down from the sky in far northern Minnesota early Wednesday morning. That's the truth, according to the Duluth office of the National Weather Service.

"We have confirmed that there were on and off snow showers falling this morning along the Gunflint Trail in Cook County!" the weather service said. "Nothing accumulated, but signs of things to come?"

There doesn't appear to be any video or radar evidence of the snow showers, but it was certainly cold enough along the 57-mile Gunflint Trail that stretches from near the Canadian border to Grand Marais.

And the NWS report was confirmed on the ground at Hungry Jack Lake, located about two miles south of the border to Canada.

"It's snowing. That is all," wrote Thomas Spence on Facebook.

Temps are going to dip below freezing across the Northland and parts of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. But it won't last. The weather service is predicting temps back into the 60s later this week and weekend and then temps in the low to mid 70s next week.

The average first hard freeze varies throughout Minnesota, but the one coming tonight is right in that Sept. 21-30 window that is the climatological norm. The Twin Cities doesn't typically get a hard freeze until Oct. 1-10.