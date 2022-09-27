Skip to main content
Sign of the times: Snow fell in Minnesota Tuesday morning

Sign of the times: Snow fell in Minnesota Tuesday morning

"It's snowing. That is all," a witness said.

Shaymus McLaughlin

"It's snowing. That is all," a witness said.

Snow flakes were floating down from the sky in far northern Minnesota early Wednesday morning. That's the truth, according to the Duluth office of the National Weather Service. 

"We have confirmed that there were on and off snow showers falling this morning along the Gunflint Trail in Cook County!" the weather service said. "Nothing accumulated, but signs of things to come?"

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

There doesn't appear to be any video or radar evidence of the snow showers, but it was certainly cold enough along the 57-mile Gunflint Trail that stretches from near the Canadian border to Grand Marais.

And the NWS report was confirmed on the ground at Hungry Jack Lake, located about two miles south of the border to Canada. 

"It's snowing. That is all," wrote Thomas Spence on Facebook. 

Temps are going to dip below freezing across the Northland and parts of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. But it won't last. The weather service is predicting temps back into the 60s later this week and weekend and then temps in the low to mid 70s next week. 

Tab2FileL (2)

The average first hard freeze varies throughout Minnesota, but the one coming tonight is right in that Sept. 21-30 window that is the climatological norm. The Twin Cities doesn't typically get a hard freeze until Oct. 1-10. 

110_py_med_mf32

Next Up

Hurricane Ian
MN News

Why Hurricane Ian could be catastrophic in Florida

Hurricanes are the atmosphere’s biggest show of force and energy, and Hurricane Ian is no exception.

image
MN News

Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

MissingBemidjiTeenBCA
MN News

Bemidji police appeal to find missing teenager

Tahlia Poitra was last seen Wednesday.

PacoAndLime
Bars and Restaurants

Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 MN locations planned

Steele Brands already owns and operates Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat

The 66-year-old was uninjured.

first snow
MN Weather

Sign of the times: Snow fell in Minnesota Tuesday morning

"It's snowing. That is all," a witness said.

0
MN Food & Drink

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

POTLUCK Food Hall offers a rotating collection of local restaurants and food retailers.

MadelynHowardMugMonroeCo
MN News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka HS alum

Nate Stratton, 20, died from his injuries on Sept. 18.

LeeIGHGoFundMePhoto
MN News

Inver Grove Heights father killed during suspected burglary

Three people were arrested in connection to the homicide.

image
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's upcoming Spring Break restaurant will celebrate the 1980s

The restaurant is one of two new concepts bring brought to downtown St. Paul by local Chef Brian Ingram.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

image
MN News

49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation

The suspect had booked a flight to Istanbul before being arrested.

Related

first snow
MN Weather

Any sign of snow in the forecast for Minnesota?

The stars could align for some flurries in northern Minnesota this week, but that's about it.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

Screen Shot 2019-10-03 at 7.46.24 AM
MN Weather

First snow fell up north, more rain for southern Minnesota coming

It's a sight for (some) sore eyes!

MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell across Minnesota on Tuesday

Some people got way more than the weather service thought was coming.

snowing
MN Weather

Snow may push into the Twin Cities Friday morning

First snow?!

MN Weather

Heavy snow in the Northland through Monday morning

Once again, no snow for the metro area.

MN Weather

Light snow, freezing drizzle for parts of Minnesota on Tuesday

Plus, a preview of the weather on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

MN Weather

Temps well below normal, another chance of snow Tuesday

Areas hit hard over the weekend might be spared by Tuesday's snow.