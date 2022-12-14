Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads

After this week's major storm system started off with a day of rain in the Twin Cities, it transitioned to snow overnight and is making life difficult for morning commuters.

There won't be much more snow in the metro area Wednesday – more in the northern areas of Minnesota – before the main course of snow dumps several more inches in the metro on Thursday and Friday.

At 7 a.m., before the main commute had started, there were already dozens of crashes and spinouts on Twin Cities roads, with Minnesota 511 showing stoppages on I-94 in Rogers, I-494 in Inver Grove Heights and Plymouth, I-35E in Vadnais Heights, and Hwy. 100 in Crystal.

The situation on the roads is much worse in central and northern Minnesota, where heavier snow fell in parts on Tuesday and is continuing on Wednesday – with St. Cloud already seeing five inches of snow as of 6 a.m.

Drivers currently still can't get into North Dakota via I-94, which is closed westbound from Fargo, and roads in the northern two-thirds of the state are currently shown as being "completely covered" in snow.

Things are just getting started in Duluth, where snow is falling at a rate of an inch an hour, and over the course of the next few days parts of the North Shore could see between 1-2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service is warning that travel on Wednesday "is likely to be very difficult, if not dangerous to impossible across parts of the Northland."