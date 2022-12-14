Skip to main content
Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads

Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads

Heavy, slushy snow started overnight.

MN 511

Heavy, slushy snow started overnight.

After this week's major storm system started off with a day of rain in the Twin Cities, it transitioned to snow overnight and is making life difficult for morning commuters.

There won't be much more snow in the metro area Wednesday – more in the northern areas of Minnesota – before the main course of snow dumps several more inches in the metro on Thursday and Friday.

At 7 a.m., before the main commute had started, there were already dozens of crashes and spinouts on Twin Cities roads, with Minnesota 511 showing stoppages on I-94 in Rogers, I-494 in Inver Grove Heights and Plymouth, I-35E in Vadnais Heights, and Hwy. 100 in Crystal.

Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 6.57.10 AM

The situation on the roads is much worse in central and northern Minnesota, where heavier snow fell in parts on Tuesday and is continuing on Wednesday – with St. Cloud already seeing five inches of snow as of 6 a.m.

Drivers currently still can't get into North Dakota via I-94, which is closed westbound from Fargo, and roads in the northern two-thirds of the state are currently shown as being "completely covered" in snow.

Things are just getting started in Duluth, where snow is falling at a rate of an inch an hour, and over the course of the next few days parts of the North Shore could see between 1-2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service is warning that travel on Wednesday "is likely to be very difficult, if not dangerous to impossible across parts of the Northland."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 6.42.44 AM
MN Weather

Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads

Heavy, slushy snow started overnight.

Klennert
MN News

Minnesota principal accused of child sexual assaults dating back decades

Grant Klennert has been arrested.

snow
MN Weather

Minnesota schools announce Wednesday snow closures, e-learning days

An icestorm followed by a snowstorm is causing disruption across the state.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 6.35.13 PM
MN News

2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Police say they do not believe the incident was a random act.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 6.14.06 PM
MN News

Roads worsening as rain changes to snow in Minnesota

The State Patrol is responding to numerous crashes on snow- and slush-covered roads.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 2.55.22 PM
MN News

Police seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

No arrests have been made.

snow
MN Weather

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

They’ll be measuring snow along the North Shore in feet, not inches.

Home Depot
MN News

Man convicted for trying to sell kilo of cocaine in Home Depot parking lot

The value of the amount of cocaine the man attempted to sell is estimated at $38,000.

image
MN News

West St. Paul City Council approves residential mental health treatment center

The facility will be the second of its kind in the Twin Cities.

Josiah Oakley
MN News

22-year-old victim identified in north Minneapolis fatal crash

Another person was taken to a hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

image
MN News

Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant

A California-based company is looking to bottle the city's water.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 11.07.25 AM
MN Lifestyle

Facing possible closure, MN animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

The no-kill Grant County Humane Society shelter issued an appeal for members and sponsors this past week.

Related

MN News

Snow and rain cause major problems on Minnesota roads

Heavy snow in Greater Minnesota and slushy conditions in the Twin Cities present challenges for drivers.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 6.49.03 AM
MN Weather

Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads

There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 8.38.34 AM
MN News

Bands of snow causing problems on the roads Monday morning

Precip could be heavy at times.

snow
MN Weather

Snow latest: Twin Cities set for up to 4 inches

A narrow system will travel across Minnesota overnight.

snow
MN Weather

Winter weather advisory issued as Saturday snow arrives

Not huge totals expected, but any snow will likely impact travel.

Snow road
MN Weather

No travel advised in western MN, while heavy snow hits Twin Cities

Heavy snow has been falling throughout the afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 8.16.10 AM
MN Weather

How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota on Friday

Well, that was a big storm.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Sven Sundgaard says more than half a foot could fall in northern Minnesota.