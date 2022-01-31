Snow could be hard to come by in MN until at least Valentine's Day

Skip to main content
Snow could be hard to come by in Minnesota until at least Valentine's Day

The biggest snowfall in the Twin Cities since getting a foot on Dec. 10 is a measly 3.7 inches.

It may not seem like it, but January is going to end just shy of what the Twin Cities typically receives for monthly snowfall.

From 1981-2010 the average January snowfall in the metro was 12.1 inches, but January 2022 is going to end with the metro (MSP Airport to be exact) receiving 10.5 inches of snow. 

It's come in spurts, with no major storms impacting the Twin Cities this month. 

  1. Jan. 5: 2.1 inches
  2. Jan. 14: 3.7 inches
  3. Jan. 21: 0.8 inches
  4. Jan. 22: 2.3 inches
  5. Jan. 23: 1.3 inches
  6. Jan. 24: 0.3 inches

Just enough to slow traffic and ice up the roads, but not enough to cause any significant disruptions – and barely enough to justify using a snowblower over a snow shovel. 

In fact, there has only been one major snowstorm to impact the metro this winter. That was back on Dec. 10 when a foot of snow piled up at MSP Airport, with amounts closer to 15-20 inches in the southern suburbs. 

We followed up that big storm with the historic Dec. 15 tornado outbreak, and since then the biggest snowfall was the 3.7 inches that fell on Jan. 14. 

January 2021 resulted in just 7.8 inches of snow at MSP after December was extremely dull outside of a Dec. 23 storm that dumped 8.7 inches of snow. 

And according to the National Weather Service, it might be until at least Valentine's Day before any real snow systems affect the area. This week, a powerful winter storm is poised to cause headaches in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, while another system skirts the international border and dumps snow mostly in Canada. 

"For those hoping to see some fresh snow, precip continues to look hard to come by for the next week and more," reads the NWS Twin Cities forecast discussion. "We may be waiting until closer to Valentine's Day before we see better precip chances arrive."

Look at the American model's snowfall projection between now and Feb. 14. The gray and blue colors over Minnesota represent just a couple to a few inches of snow, while the purple, pink and brighter blues represent heavy snow accumulations to the north and south of Minnesota. 

gfs-deterministic-conus-total_snow_10to1-5012800

