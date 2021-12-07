Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota

Light snow is falling across southern Minnesota Tuesday morning, with locations along the Minnesota River Valley and into the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities being impacted during the morning commute.

"Light snow will spread across southern Minnesota this morning, and into parts of west central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The snowfall will taper off by mid-late morning across the west, early afternoon from the southern Metro to the Iowa border, and by the mid-late afternoon across west central Wisconsin," the National Weather Service says.

"The best chance of an inch or more of snowfall will occur along the Minnesota River Valley, and the southern Twin Cities Metro."

Here's the simulated radar from the HRRR model, which shows very light snow moving through and completely out of Minnesota by midday.

WeatherBell

As of 7:30 a.m. roads in the Twin Cities are OK, but that could change as snow continues to move east. MnDOT was reporting partially covered roadways in south-central Minnesota

Another glancing blow of snow could impact eastern Minnesota early Thursday.

Here's a look at the simulated radar from the American model, which shows the light snow today and then the glancing blow of snow Thursday morning, followed by the bigger system that could dump on southern Minnesota on Friday.

WeatherBell

The Thursday system will be accompanied by warmer weather, so a rain-snow mix is possible in eastern Minnesota while slightly colder temps in western Wisconsin could allow for all snow, according to the NWS.

The weather service says it's still too early to pin down snowfall totals with the Friday system, but the models are pushing out pretty significant amounts of up to 10 inches across southern Minnesota, so it's something we'll definitely need to keep an eye on.