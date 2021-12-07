Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota
Updated:
Original:

Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota

A quick inch could make a bit of a mess on the roads.
Author:

Credit: Joe Nelson

A quick inch could make a bit of a mess on the roads.

Light snow is falling across southern Minnesota Tuesday morning, with locations along the Minnesota River Valley and into the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities being impacted during the morning commute. 

"Light snow will spread across southern Minnesota this morning, and into parts of west central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The snowfall will taper off by mid-late morning across the west, early afternoon from the southern Metro to the Iowa border, and by the mid-late afternoon across west central Wisconsin," the National Weather Service says. 

"The best chance of an inch or more of snowfall will occur along the Minnesota River Valley, and the southern Twin Cities Metro."

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Here's the simulated radar from the HRRR model, which shows very light snow moving through and completely out of Minnesota by midday. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1638878400-1638885600-1638950400-40

As of 7:30 a.m. roads in the Twin Cities are OK, but that could change as snow continues to move east. MnDOT was reporting partially covered roadways in south-central Minnesota

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Another glancing blow of snow could impact eastern Minnesota early Thursday.

Here's a look at the simulated radar from the American model, which shows the light snow today and then the glancing blow of snow Thursday morning, followed by the bigger system that could dump on southern Minnesota on Friday. 

gfs-deterministic-ncentus-refc_ptype-1638856800-1638867600-1639256400-40

The Thursday system will be accompanied by warmer weather, so a rain-snow mix is possible in eastern Minnesota while slightly colder temps in western Wisconsin could allow for all snow, according to the NWS. 

The weather service says it's still too early to pin down snowfall totals with the Friday system, but the models are pushing out pretty significant amounts of up to 10 inches across southern Minnesota, so it's something we'll definitely need to keep an eye on. 

Next Up

Brother Jules
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio DJ who worked extensively with Prince dies

He was an icon in the Twin Cities hip-hop scene.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

chef jack riebel - the lexington - st. paul
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Twin Cities chef Jack Riebel has died

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Vineeta Sawkar
MN Music and Radio

Vineeta Sawkar named as WCCO Radio’s new morning host

She succeeds the legendary Dave Lee, who retired earlier this year.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

no dancing
MN Food & Drink

Footloose! Duluth scraps Prohibition-era ban on unlicensed dancing

Establishments had to have a license to allow the public to dance.

ted mann concert hall - university of minnesota
MN News

2 armed suspects rob victim at U of M concert hall

The two suspects pointed guns at the victim.

West St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

Brooklyn Center police, Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center approves $1.3M public safety budget, including policing reforms

The city will use some money from the police department for the new programs.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota

A quick inch could make a bit of a mess on the roads.

40636734693_0ec9b711a6_k
MN United

Minnesota United star allegedly hit teen with gun in Argentina

The 26-year-old could face charges in Argentina.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Hawks bury Timberwolves in 3-point barrage

Without D'Angelo Russell, the Wolves couldn't keep up with the Hawks.

Related

snowy commute
MN News

Snow holds off for morning commute in the Twin Cities

A dusting to an inch of snow is possible in parts of Minnesota on Wednesday.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Friday winter storm could hit Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is already monitoring the forecast.

winter, snow, freezing rain
MN Weather

Updated rain and snow forecast for Minnesota storm system

Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2019-02-12 at 6.18.55 AM
MN Weather

Narrow band of intense snow to bring up to 7 inches to Minnesota

A winter storm watch has been issued where more than 6 inches could pile up.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

snow
MN Weather

Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: Heaviest snow forecast to impact Twin Cities

The storm will bring impacts to much of Minnesota Thursday and Friday.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, southern Minnesota set for round of snow Sunday

Not a huge storm, though some areas could see several inches.