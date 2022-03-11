Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

Yes, temps are set to surge into the 50s and 60s in Minnesota next week, but not before another potentially dangerous snow squalls impact parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday, and then another clipper brings a shot of snow early Monday morning. Here's what's inside the story today:

Timing will be key with the Monday system because temps on Sunday will rise into the 40s in the Twin Cities and then dip below freezing overnight into early Monday, with Monday's high temp again expected to approach 40. That's why the National Weather Service is currently forecasting a chance of light snow and drizzle.

Meteorologist Sven Sungaard's forecast

Models don't agree on the strength of Monday's system

However, the models are not in agreement yet. The European and NAM models are hinting at a narrow band of 2-inch snow totals, while the American model is a bit more aggressive.

The European model shows an extremely narrow band of about 2 inches across central Minnesota into Wisconsin.

WeatherBell

The NAM model has that snow just a tad further south and west, but again nothing crazy other than some 2- or 3-inch amounts at most.

WeatherBell

The American model is the outlier, showing a wider swath of 3-6 inches of snow.

WeatherBell

Snow squalls could cause dangerous travel Friday

"Another round of snow squalls is possible across the eastern portions of the Northland from late this morning into the afternoon in the wake of a cold front," says the Duluth office of the National Weather Service.

"The most likely area for snow squalls will be along and east of Highway 53, including much of northwest Wisconsin and the Minnesota Arrowhead region. If you do encounter a snow squall, be sure to stay alert for rapidly changing road conditions, reduce your speed and turn on those headlights!"

More about snow squalls from Sven:

"Squalls form similarly to thunderstorms. They’re convective: i.e. instability generated. A major cold front like today cools the air aloft so fast that the air at the surface is relatively warm and moist, allowing for clouds up to 3,000 feet deep to develop & produce bursts of snow that could drop a quick 1/2” to 1” in isolated pockets."

Temps in the 60s next Wednesday in the Twin Cities?