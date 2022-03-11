Skip to main content
Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday in Minnesota?

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday in Minnesota?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

Credit: Joe Nelson

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

Yes, temps are set to surge into the 50s and 60s in Minnesota next week, but not before another potentially dangerous snow squalls impact parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday, and then another clipper brings a shot of snow early Monday morning. Here's what's inside the story today: 

Timing will be key with the Monday system because temps on Sunday will rise into the 40s in the Twin Cities and then dip below freezing overnight into early Monday, with Monday's high temp again expected to approach 40. That's why the National Weather Service is currently forecasting a chance of light snow and drizzle. 

Meteorologist Sven Sungaard's forecast

Models don't agree on the strength of Monday's system

However, the models are not in agreement yet. The European and NAM models are hinting at a narrow band of 2-inch snow totals, while the American model is a bit more aggressive. 

The European model shows an extremely narrow band of about 2 inches across central Minnesota into Wisconsin. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-7302400

The NAM model has that snow just a tad further south and west, but again nothing crazy other than some 2- or 3-inch amounts at most. 

nam-218-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-7302400

The American model is the outlier, showing a wider swath of 3-6 inches of snow. 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-7324000

Snow squalls could cause dangerous travel Friday

"Another round of snow squalls is possible across the eastern portions of the Northland from late this morning into the afternoon in the wake of a cold front," says the Duluth office of the National Weather Service.

"The most likely area for snow squalls will be along and east of Highway 53, including much of northwest Wisconsin and the Minnesota Arrowhead region. If you do encounter a snow squall, be sure to stay alert for rapidly changing road conditions, reduce your speed and turn on those headlights!"

Tab3FileL (21)

More about snow squalls from Sven: 

"Squalls form similarly to thunderstorms. They’re convective: i.e. instability generated. A major cold front like today cools the air aloft so fast that the air at the surface is relatively warm and moist, allowing for clouds up to 3,000 feet deep to develop & produce bursts of snow that could drop a quick 1/2” to 1” in isolated pockets."

Snow Squall Science(1)

Temps in the 60s next Wednesday in the Twin Cities?

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-t2m_f_max6-7475200

Next Up

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

The shooting sent shoppers scrambling for cover as the mall went into lockdown.

Joe Buck
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings nemesis Joe Buck leaving FOX for ESPN

Buck will reportedly join Troy Aikman in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.

moose
MN News

Aggressive moose was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

The sick moose had been seen walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait.

augustyniak wcco bio
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

burnsville high school
MN News

Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

Two minors, one from out of state, are believed to be behind the false report.

Cargill
MN Business

Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

The company has not said how it will scale back its operations.

police lights
MN News

Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

mystery cove 6
Minnesota Life

Ticket price for giant indoor water park near MOA: $60-$70

The developers did say they may be open to a discount for residents.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

Invasive carp
WI News

Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for selling invasive carp

The DNR says he transported more the 9,000 lbs. of Asian carp in 2018 alone.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley to Anthony Edwards: You got a chance to be Jordan

The veteran guard raved about Edwards on J.J. Redick's podcast.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 1.10.09 PM
MN Weather

Heavy snow, thunder and lightning could accompany incoming MN storm

The could be a narrow band of heavy snow accumulations, but the storm track will be key.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 12.10.19 PM
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic storm that will hit MN

Keep tabs on the latest details because things could still change.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Storm still on track: Where will it be snow, freezing rain, thunder?

The Twin Cities could wind up with a bit of everything.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

snow
MN Weather

Next system arrives Saturday and likely drops accumulating snow in MN

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow accumulation this weekend.

snow
MN Weather

Slushy accumulation possible Sunday; 80 degrees Monday?

Where the snow falls, it could accumulate – mainly on grassy surfaces.

snow
MN Weather

Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.