Snowstorm set to dump up to 18 inches on parts of Minnesota

Parts of Minnesota could see up to a foot-and-a-half of snow over the course of two days as a winter storm arrives in the state starting Monday.

A winter storm watch that was put in place Saturday afternoon is likely to be upgraded to a winter storm warning in the parts of the state that are set for a prolonged period of heavy snow.

With the system having shifted slightly north, it will mean that the heaviest snow will fall in a line from western Minnesota through Alexandria, St. Cloud, and Mora.

These areas are set for 8-12 inches of snow on Monday and another 4-6 inches on Tuesday.

This slight shift means a downgrade in possible snow totals in the Twin Cities, with the southern half of the metro set for just 1-2 inches on Monday, though parts of the north metro could get 2-3 inches.

The metro is firmly in the 4-6 inch zone on Tuesday, meaning up to 9 inches could be on the ground in parts of the Twin Cities come Wednesday morning.

The NWS in its forecast discussion says it has more confidence about snow totals for Monday than it has for Tuesday at this point, with snow totals "more likely to change" for Tuesday than Monday.

In any case, this could mark the biggest winter storm in the metro and in much of the southern half of Minnesota since Dec. 10-11, when some parts of the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota saw more than 20 inches, while 11 inches fell at MSP Airport.

Keep the snowblower or shovel at the ready as well because the snow that falls won't be going anywhere anytime soon. The system will be followed up by a return of Arctic air that will keep things cold for the rest of the week.