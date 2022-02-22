Skip to main content
Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.

Credit: City of Brooklyn Park

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.

The Twin Cities didn't receive any measurable snow Monday but upwards of 6 inches could pile up in the metro area as the snowstorm advances through the region for a second day on Tuesday. 

The official prediction from the National Weather Service is 3-6 inches for the entire Twin Cities metro area: "Snow will become more widespread this morning, with travel impacts expected across the region. Here's how much more snow we're expecting by the time it ends Tuesday evening."

Tab2FileL (33)

According to the NWS forecast discussion, isolated totals higher than 6 inches are possible, especially if heavy bands of snow develop. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

What will be key is what type of ratios we are dealing with. What's that mean? 

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, who will be live on the Bring Me The News Facebook page around 9 a.m. for an update, says the optimal temperature for the highest snow ratios is between 0 and 10 degrees in the area of the atmosphere where the snowflakes literally grow. 

Temps in that growth layer are too warm for a ratio of 20 inches of snow for every 1 inch of liquid, and while the temp in the growth layer will be dropping throughout the day, the best dynamics and moisture availability could be out of here by the time the temps reach that optimal range. 

To put it simply: The higher the ratio, the faster the snow accumulates. And when the Twin Cities is dealing with 0.2 to 0.4 inches of liquid, the totals just aren't likely to pile up beyond that 3- to 6-inch range. 

Sundgaard is giving the metro a 15-20% chance of getting 6 inches, so while it's not impossible, it's not the most likely outcome. 

That's why the HRRR model, like you see below predicting 8 inches of snow in the metro, could very well be overestimating today's potential because the snow will be more dense, leading to a less efficient accumulation process.

snku_acc.us_nc (3)

Snow totals in Minnesota on Monday

17 inches - Gary New Duluth (just north of Duluth)

17 inches - Nashua

13 inches - Wendell

12 inches - French River

9.5 inches - Evansville

9 inches - Lester Park

8.7 inches - 3 miles NE Duluth

8.5 inches - Mora

8.5 inches - Little Falls

8.5 inches - Federal Dam

8 inches - Battle Lake

7 inches - McGrath (6 miles SE of town)

7 inches - Glenwood

6.8 inches - NWS Duluth

6 inches - Hinckley

6 inches - Alexandria 

6 inches - Grand Rapids

6 inches - Verndale

5 inches - Cloquet

5 inches - Pine Center

4.7 inches - Wrenshall

4.6 inches - Long Prairie

4 inches - Bemidji

2.6 inches - Onamia

1.3 inches - St. Cloud

You can find the latest snow totals from the NWS here

Next Up

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.

north dakota pileup
MN News

Videos show aftermath of large pileup near Fargo in Monday blizzard

Fourteen vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Mike Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings finalize coaching staff with 5 additions

A new offensive coordinator and a former Packers coach are the final additions to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

Liz Collin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO reporter Liz Collin joins Alpha News

Collin announced she was leaving WCCO-TV last month.

School bus snow
MN Weather

List of MN school districts closing, holding e-learning Tuesday due to snow

St. Paul is among the school districts closing ahead of heavy snow.

Minnetonka High School 1
MN News

Students to protest inequities, racism at Minnetonka High School

The student-organized sit-in will be held Tuesday morning.

pexels mailbox home
MN News

Former cop pleads guilty to impersonating ex in fake bribery offer to judge

She was a police officer in Olivia, Minnesota, when the charges were filed.

st paul pd screengrab humboldt ave shooting feb 21 2022
MN News

1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting near St. Paul funeral home

Police say one of the victims remains in critical condition after being hit multiple times.

Google Street View
MN News

Aria Event Center in Minneapolis sold to Twin Cities church

The popular wedding venue is no longer taking bookings.

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Update: Highway 169 reopens after fatal crash in Twin Cities

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed into the afternoon.

North Dakota Highway Patrol - bad visibility feb 21 2022 twitter
MN News

Possible pileup closes westbound I-94 near Fargo

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Courtney Cronin
TV, Movies and The Arts

ESPN's Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin leaving MN to cover the Bears

She has been covering the Vikings for ESPN for five years.

Related

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities today

The latest on what to expect with snow Thursday in Minnesota.

snow
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell in Minnesota on Monday

Mankato got nailed.

MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell around the Twin Cities today

The Twin Cities and surrounding areas are digging out after more snow.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snowy Saturday: Here's how much snow is forecast in Minnesota

Snow will reach the metro area by the early afternoon.

MN Weather

Snowstorm arrives late Monday: How much for the Twin Cities?

Highest amounts are expected east of the Mississippi River.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Here are snow totals from Thursday-Friday winter storm

It's a slushy mess in the metro, but snow did pile up in southern counties.

MN Weather

Accumulating snow for the Twin Cities on Monday

A half a foot of snow isn't out of the question for the metro.