Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

MSP Airport is up to 32.2 inches for the snow season.

The biggest snow totals from Wednesday in Minnesota were right through the Twin Cities metro area, which was arguably only slightly south of where the models and the National Weather Service were forecasting the most snow.

The leaderboard...

8.5 inches – Green Isle

8.3 inches - Ham Lake

8.1 inches - MSP Airport

8.1 inches - Robbinsdale

8.1 inches - Ramsey

8 inches - Lakeville

7.8 inches - Finlayson

7.7 inches - Dassel

7.5 inches - White Bear Lake

7.3 inches - Circle Pines

7.3 inches - Hopkins

7.3 inches - East Bethel

7.3 inches - Savage

7.3 inches - Rogers

7.3 inches - Shakopee

7.3 inches - Elko New Market

7.2 inches - New Brighton

7 inches - NWS Chanhassen

6.9 inches - Vadnais Heights

6.9 inches - Minneapolis

6.9 inches - Coon Rapids

6.9 inches - Fridley

6.8 inches - Jordan

6.8 inches - Long Lake

6.8 inches - North Branch

6.7 inches - St. Paul Park

6.6 inches - Anoka

6.6 inches - Willmar

6.4 inches - Hugo

6.4 inches - Carver

6.4 inches - Excelsior

6.3 inches - Edina

6.3 inches - Maple Grove

6.3 inches - Otsego

6.3 inches - New Ulm

6.2 inches - Prior Lake

6.1 inches - Falcon Heights

6.1 inches - Osseo

6 inches - Maple Plain

5.9 inches - Champlin

5.9 inches - St. Michael

5.7 inches - Roseville

Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches.

Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches.

You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS here.

MSP Airport, by the way, is up to 32.2 inches for the snow season. Thirteen inches fell in November and 19.2 have piled up so far in December.