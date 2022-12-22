Skip to main content

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

MSP Airport is up to 32.2 inches for the snow season.

The biggest snow totals from Wednesday in Minnesota were right through the Twin Cities metro area, which was arguably only slightly south of where the models and the National Weather Service were forecasting the most snow. 

The leaderboard... 

  • 8.5 inches – Green Isle
  • 8.3 inches - Ham Lake
  • 8.1 inches - MSP Airport
  • 8.1 inches - Robbinsdale
  • 8.1 inches - Ramsey
  • 8 inches - Lakeville
  • 7.8 inches - Finlayson
  • 7.7 inches - Dassel
  • 7.5 inches - White Bear Lake
  • 7.3 inches - Circle Pines
  • 7.3 inches - Hopkins
  • 7.3 inches - East Bethel
  • 7.3 inches - Savage
  • 7.3 inches - Rogers
  • 7.3 inches - Shakopee
  • 7.3 inches - Elko New Market
  • 7.2 inches - New Brighton
  • 7 inches - NWS Chanhassen
  • 6.9 inches - Vadnais Heights
  • 6.9 inches - Minneapolis
  • 6.9 inches - Coon Rapids
  • 6.9 inches - Fridley
  • 6.8 inches - Jordan
  • 6.8 inches - Long Lake
  • 6.8 inches - North Branch
  • 6.7 inches - St. Paul Park
  • 6.6 inches - Anoka
  • 6.6 inches - Willmar
  • 6.4 inches - Hugo
  • 6.4 inches - Carver
  • 6.4 inches - Excelsior
  • 6.3 inches - Edina
  • 6.3 inches - Maple Grove
  • 6.3 inches - Otsego
  • 6.3 inches - New Ulm
  • 6.2 inches - Prior Lake
  • 6.1 inches - Falcon Heights
  • 6.1 inches - Osseo
  • 6 inches - Maple Plain
  • 5.9 inches - Champlin
  • 5.9 inches - St. Michael
  • 5.7 inches - Roseville

Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. 

Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. 

You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS here

MSP Airport, by the way, is up to 32.2 inches for the snow season. Thirteen inches fell in November and 19.2 have piled up so far in December. 

Next Up

snow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

MSP Airport is up to 32.2 inches for the snow season.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 2.32.06 PM
MN Lifestyle

The Raptor Center mourns Whisper the barn owl

Whisper touched hearts with her heart-shaped face.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 3.06.37 PM
MN News

Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation

Rick Coleman spent more than three decades with the Shakopee Fire Department.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Gov. Walz appoints six new commissioners

Gov. Tim Walz is appointing cabinet members ahead of his second term in office.

image
MN Food & Drink

Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve

The restaurants have more than 70 years of combined history in the community.

thermostat
MN News

CenterPoint to Minnesotans: Lower your thermostats or face big bills

The company said the reason is due to a short-term rise in gas market prices.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.27.14 PM
MN News

Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes

Paul M. Carlson is accused of owing more than $444,000.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

The 23-year-old has been missing since Oct. 30.

CrumblCookies
MN News

Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from MN violated child labor laws

A total of six states are named in the federal investigation.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN News

What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day 2022?

Most stores and services will be closed for the holiday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 10.39.53 AM
MN News

With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes in Twin Cities

Conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, with weather officials warning people not to travel.

bbqchickenfb
MN Food & Drink

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

Related

snow
MN Weather

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

Snow is coming to an end Friday as a slug-like storm system finally moves away.

315449477_10159502514929372_5542401614389657723_n
MN Weather

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Here are the latest snow totals reported in Minnesota

Some final tallies haven't been reported, but we'll update the list as they arrive.

storm
MN Weather

Storm reports and snow totals from Wednesday's wild weather

Hail, reported tornadoes and snow that neared 10 inches in some places.

snow
MN Weather

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on ND, MN

The top snow amount in Minnesota came in at 11 inches.

Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 7.38.02 AM
MN Weather

Quick shot of snow to impact morning commute in Twin Cities

Snow is moving into the metro Wednesday morning.

first snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, greater Minnesota wakes to first snow of the season

Accumulations in northern Minnesota are being measured in inches.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.