Winter storm warning issued ahead of heavy snow in MN

Snow update: Winter storm warning issued for large area of Minnesota

Snow update: Winter storm warning issued for large area of Minnesota

More than a foot of snow is expected over two days in some parts of the state.

Credit: MMartin1202, Pixabay

More than a foot of snow is expected over two days in some parts of the state.

A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of two days of snow that could see a foot-and-a-half pile up in parts of the state.

The storm warning stretches from the western to the eastern borders of Minnesota, and includes Minneapolis and St. Paul at the southern edge of the warning area, which goes as far north as Duluth and the north shore.

The warning for some of the worst-hit parts of the state is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday till midnight Wednesday, though the warning doesn't go into effect for the Twin Cities till 3 p.m. Monday.

The winter storm warning area can be seen in pink. The areas in purple are in a winter storm watch.

The winter storm warning area can be seen in pink. The areas in purple are in a winter storm watch.

Here's what the warning says:

"A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across the region beginning late tonight and lasting through Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall along an east, west line across central Minnesota into northern, namely along and north of a line from Madison to St Cloud to Hayward.

"Snowfall amounts in this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher amounts possible. The snow will begin late tonight [Sunday], and most of this snow will fall on Monday."

The heaviest band of snow will then weaken and spread late Monday and into Tuesday, eventually stopping Tuesday evening.

With the Twin Cities south of the Madison-Hayward line, it won't see as much snow on Presidents Day and is instead expected to receive most of its snowfall on Tuesday, when "most locations will see 3 to 6 inches from Monday night through Tuesday evening."

The NWS is warning of travel impacts, saying this will be "lighter and more fluffy snow" but conditions will be exacerbated by winds of 20-25 mph, which will lead to blowing and drifting snow.

Here's the latest forecast on the snow from BMTN's Novak Weather.

