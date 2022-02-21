Snow, wind again cause dangerous driving conditions in MN

A winter storm is moving through Minnesota, making travel precarious for drivers in some regions of the state.

The first jab of a snowy one-two punch hit west-central Minnesota Sunday evening and has since pushed eastward, promising to drop anywhere from 4-10 inches Monday — followed by a second snowstorm Tuesday.

The continuous snowfall and gusty winds have made roads in those areas quite treacherous already.

"Use extreme caution if you must travel today!" the National Weather Service Duluth warned residents.

MnDOT's 511 map showed full and partial snow-covered roads from west-central Minnesota, creeping northeast toward Duluth, as of 10:40 p.m.

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said there are reports of vehicles sliding off the road, and areas with "limited visibility."

He and others are reminding motorists to turn on their headlights, which helps others on the road, including snowplow drivers.

"It’s important to see and be seen on a day like this," MnDOT District 4, which covers west-central Minnesota, tweeted.

A winter storm warning, stretching across Minnesota's midsection (pink in the photo to the right), is in effect through at least some or all of Tuesday.

When all is said and done with this two-day storm, areas in north and northeast Minnesota could be digging out from up to 18 inches of snow.

It's uncertain how much snow will fall farther south, with the National Weather Service stating areas like the Twin Cities metro aren't expected to get much snow on Monday. On Tuesday, the metro could see 4-6 inches.

