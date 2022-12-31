Skip to main content

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

The storm track will determine who gets the most snow in Minnesota.

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. 

The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January. 

As impressive as the precipitation picture appears to be based on the models, the NWS is well aware that severe storms in the Deep South could prevent moisture from getting this far north, which would cut down on rain and snow totals in Minnesota. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

And computer models are still showing some stark differences in the storm track. As you'll see in the models outlined below, the American model has central Minnesota getting slammed with heavy snow but the European model is much further south, leaving those same areas of central Minnesota mostly dry. 

The picture should get clearer by Sunday and Monday, but let's take a look at what the American, Canadian and European models are currently showing. 

American model

Precipitation: This is how much liquid the storm could dump. You can see that the American model is putting down 1 to 1.5 inches of liquid in central Minnesota and up into the Duluth area. 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_precip_inch-2844400

Snow: Most of that liquid in central Minnesota would fall as snow, according to this model. At a ratio of 10 inches of snow for every 1 inch of liquid, this model is projecting a foot of snow in central Minnesota and 1-3 inches in the metro, which would undoubtedly see more rain in this scenario. 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-2844400

Canadian model

Precipitation: This storm track has the heaviest precipitation falling about 50 miles further south than the American model. It's also more intense, suggesting 2+ inches of liquid could get squeezed out of the storm. 

gem-all-minnesota-total_precip_inch-2844400

Snow: If this were to verify, the biggest snow totals would again slip just north of the Twin Cities. Again, this scenario would see more rain in the Twin Cities. 

gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-2844400

European model

Precipitation: Another example of a model squeezing out a ton of moisture, though this one is farther south and bringing the highest liquid totals to southeastern Minnesota. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_precip_inch-2920000 (1)

Snow: And this track would bring some big snow totals to the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota while keeping the rain further south. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-2920000

Next Up

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

The storm track will determine who gets the most snow in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday.

closed sign
MN Shopping

What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2023

Goodbye 2022.

SPPDHomicide
MN News

Charges: Man kills woman at St. Paul home where son was shot days earlier

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday.

Sledding
MN Weird

Apple Watches worn by sledders blamed for spike in emergency alerts to police

Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking people to change their settings.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

Still a lot of uncertainty. Definitely not set in stone.

image
MN News

Four now charged in MOA killing; one suspected gunman at-large

The four suspects are all from the Twin Cities area.

Mall of America
MN News

After fatal shooting, Mall of America to check bags at entrances

The Bloomington mall says it's stepping up security after a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Nordstrom last week.

image
MN News

Ski trail groomer and his dog killed in Gunflint Trail structure fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Melvin Carter
MN News

Charges: Man made violent threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall

Andrew T. Grzywinski was charged with two counts of threats of violence in district court Thursday.

320458345_944075749911906_6164467154376137767_n
WI News

Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard

Unbelievable scenes from last week's damaging blizzard.

Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 9.39.26 AM
MN News

Minnesota man one of two killed crossing Fremont Street in Las Vegas

The driver of the SUV that struck them fled the scene.

Related

Jan. 2 storm track
MN Weather

Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track Monday-Tuesday

The storm track and how much warm air will determine where and how much snow falls.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

Still a lot of uncertainty. Definitely not set in stone.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 1
MN Weather

The latest: Snow Wednesday, whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

Fluffy snow could accumulate up to 8 inches in some places Wednesday.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?

Sven Sundgaard has the details on an interesting forecast.

snow
MN Weather

Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact MN?

Any shift in the storm track could change things dramatically, so this is simply a look at what the models are currently showing.

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

snow
MN Weather

NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead

Three rounds of light snow around Minnesota before more substantial precipitation becomes a possibility.