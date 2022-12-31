Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

The storm track will determine who gets the most snow in Minnesota.

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be.

The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.

As impressive as the precipitation picture appears to be based on the models, the NWS is well aware that severe storms in the Deep South could prevent moisture from getting this far north, which would cut down on rain and snow totals in Minnesota.

And computer models are still showing some stark differences in the storm track. As you'll see in the models outlined below, the American model has central Minnesota getting slammed with heavy snow but the European model is much further south, leaving those same areas of central Minnesota mostly dry.

The picture should get clearer by Sunday and Monday, but let's take a look at what the American, Canadian and European models are currently showing.

American model

Precipitation: This is how much liquid the storm could dump. You can see that the American model is putting down 1 to 1.5 inches of liquid in central Minnesota and up into the Duluth area.

Snow: Most of that liquid in central Minnesota would fall as snow, according to this model. At a ratio of 10 inches of snow for every 1 inch of liquid, this model is projecting a foot of snow in central Minnesota and 1-3 inches in the metro, which would undoubtedly see more rain in this scenario.

Canadian model

Precipitation: This storm track has the heaviest precipitation falling about 50 miles further south than the American model. It's also more intense, suggesting 2+ inches of liquid could get squeezed out of the storm.

Snow: If this were to verify, the biggest snow totals would again slip just north of the Twin Cities. Again, this scenario would see more rain in the Twin Cities.

European model

Precipitation: Another example of a model squeezing out a ton of moisture, though this one is farther south and bringing the highest liquid totals to southeastern Minnesota.

Snow: And this track would bring some big snow totals to the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota while keeping the rain further south.