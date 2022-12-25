Snowy Christmas Day in Minnesota: Where and how much?

Snow will spread into Minnesota from the Dakotas on Christmas Day and deliver a plowable snowfall for parts of the state, with the bulk of the flakes flying during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday.

"Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern MN this afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest MN where 3-4" may occur," says the National Weather Service.

The NWS is forecasting 1-2 inches in the Twin Cities and 2-4 inches in southwestern and south-central Minnesota.

Here's how the NWS forecast stacks up compared to some of the computer models.

HRRR model:

This one is very interesting because it's a higher-resolution model that tends to do pretty well with predictions on the day of an event. But check out the below graphics. The first is the 7 a.m. update and the second is the 9 a.m. update. The difference is pretty staggering in the 9 a.m. update because it has locations just southwest of the metro getting 6 inches! That is NOT what the NWS is calling for.

7 a.m. update

9 a.m. update

NAM 3KM model:

This appears to be almost identical to the NWS forecast.

European model:

Again, nearly identical to the NWS forecast.

American model:

Again, pretty in line with the NWS albeit with some higher amounts to the west.