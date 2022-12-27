Skip to main content
Snowy December: Where 2022 ranks all time for Twin Cities, Duluth

A minor system will arrive Wednesday-Thursday. A bigger system looks possible early next week.

Credit: William F. Yurasko via Flickr

It's been a snowy December in Minnesota and the flakes aren't done falling yet. 

In a typical December, MSP Airport, which serves as the official measurement station for the Twin Cities, gets 11.5 inches of snow. It's the second snowiest month on average, trailing the January's 12.1 inches. 

This year, MSP Airport totaled 13 inches in November and is up to 19.4 inches in December, with a couple more inches possible later this week. It's not set in stone, but the National Weather Service is watching a system that could deliver freezing rain and a couple of inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday. 

The 19.4 inches this December ranks 12th in Twin Cities history since the National Weather Service began keeping totals in 1883. 

  1. 33.6 - 2010
  2. 33.2 - 1969
  3. 30.2 - 2000
  4. 28.7 - 1968
  5. 25.0 - 1950
  6. 24.0 - 1902
  7. 23.7 - 1996
  8. 22.8 - 1927
  9. 21.5 - 2021
  10. 21.0 - 1983
  11. 20.9 - 2009
  12. 19.4 - 2022

It's been the second snowiest December on record in Duluth, where 43.1 inches of snow had accumulated through Christmas Day. If they can squeeze 1.3 inches more out of the clouds this week it'll be the snowiest December in Duluth's recorded history. 

Let's look at Wednesday night-Thursday... 

Here's what the NWS Twin Cities is saying in its latest forecast discussion: 

"Overall icing amounts would be light, generally just a glazing. This will transition over to snow later on Thursday as better forcing arrives, and should produce 2 to 3" of snow within the axis of highest snow. There are still some uncertainties with timing, so the chances for precipitation are low now, but they should increase considerably, especially after noon on Thursday, if this trend continues."

The system is only a couple days away and the models haven't honed in on anything close to concrete. For example, the last two updates from the NAM model have gone from snow in the Twin Cities on Thursday (top GIF) to no snow (bottom GIF). 

nam-218-all-ncentus-refc_ptype-1672120800-1672239600-1672380000-40
nam-218-all-ncentus-refc_ptype-1672142400-1672239600-1672358400-40

We'll see what happens. Details will become more solid in the next 24 hours and we'll have more with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard later Tuesday, at which point there will be more model data for him to digest. 

Looking further ahead, temps look to remain in the 20s and 30s until New Year's Day. But the second day of 2023 looks quite interesting as a more significant storm system could develop and impact the central U.S. next Monday-Tuesday. 

"However, there's too much uncertainty at this time to speculate on totals for exact locations. At this point we merely want to raise some awareness that another round of wintry impacts may be on the doorstep for 2023," the NWS Twin Cities says. 

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
