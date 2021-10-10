'Special weather statement,' tornado warnings issued in western Minnesota

As a severe storm system makes its way east, the National Weather Service has issued a "special weather statement" for an area of western Minnesota.

The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. and affects an area including Granite Falls, Madison, Bellingham, and Canby.

The statement says that residents should "seek shelter indoors" and not drive through flooded roadways.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph, penny-sized hail, and frequent lightning is mentioned as the main risks from the storm.

Elsewhere in western Minnesota, tornado warnings are being issued, while a wider area of Minnesota is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m.