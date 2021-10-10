October 10, 2021
'Special weather statement,' tornado warnings issued in western Minnesota

Bring Me The News

Updated:
Original:

'Special weather statement,' tornado warnings issued in western Minnesota

Residents are told to seek shelter indoors.
Author:

As a severe storm system makes its way east, the National Weather Service has issued a "special weather statement" for an area of western Minnesota.

The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. and affects an area including Granite Falls, Madison, Bellingham, and Canby.

The statement says that residents should "seek shelter indoors" and not drive through flooded roadways.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph, penny-sized hail, and frequent lightning is mentioned as the main risks from the storm.

Elsewhere in western Minnesota, tornado warnings are being issued, while a wider area of Minnesota is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m.

Next Up

Kirk Cousins / Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cameras show intense moment between Cousins, Zimmer after Vikings win

They could be pumped up...but then again...

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings play it safe, barely beat Lions

Greg Joseph's 54-yarder saved the Vikings from an embarrassing defeat.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

The men were among the 14 injured.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook won't play against the Lions

The Vikings have made their star running back inactive for Sunday's game.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

'Devastated': St. Paul leaders react to deadly shootout at downtown bar

One person died and 14 others were injured in the attack.

1024px-Shop_window_Pelikaanstraat_jewelry_store
MN News

Three men sentenced for violent robbery of Minneapolis jewelry store in 2019

Demilo Demontez Martin, Dierre Jameson Martin and Corey Roscell Chester robbed Joyeria Ecuador in May 2019.

duluth police department
MN News

Woman found crashed in ditch arrested for her 10th DWI

Police say she was three times over the limit.

Taylor Rogers
MN Twins

Watch: Taylor Rogers visits brother in bullpen during playoff game

The Twins reliever was in search of Bud Light.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 8.27.35 AM
MN News

Hopkins collectibles shop hit by burglary again, high-value goods stolen

It's the second major burglary to happen there in the last few years.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

Police say the woman who died was 20 years old.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Coller: Oh good, it's Detroit

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN News

Minnesota school district sued by parents who oppose mask mandate

The school district has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Related

Weather MN

Special weather statement for Twin Cities warns of flooding threat

The environment will be favorable for strong tornadoes.

storm, severe weather
Weather MN

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for south Minnesota, tornadoes possible

The watch area is just to the south of the Twin Cities.

storm, severe weather
Weather MN

Severe thunderstorm warning in the Twin Cities

A system surprisingly developed to the west of the metro.

storm, severe weather, derecho
Weather MN

Severe thunderstorm watches issued across western Minnesota

It could be a loud evening/night in Minnesota.

snow, plow
Weather MN

Winter storm warnings issued as snow system shifts in Minnesota

The worst of the snow will now hit further north, affecting areas including St. Cloud and the I-94 corridor.

2855483060_cead9e5ef1_k
Weather MN

Tornado warnings issued as storms hit MN for second day running

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Weather MN

Tornado warnings issued as severe storms moved through MN

Here's the latest on today's severe weather risk.

Weather MN

Tornado watch issued in southeast Minnesota

The tornado watch is just south/east of the 7-county metro area.