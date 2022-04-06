Spring storm hitting Minnesota hard with high winds, snow

It's mostly rain Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities, but if you venture further north you'll find quite a bit of snow associated with a meandering spring storm that is delivering blows of cold rain, snow and wind to the region.

And the rain will be changing to snow for the Twin Cities, too. Check out the pinwheel of precipitation that lingers over Minnesota all day Wednesday and Thursday before it finally dries up Friday morning.

WeatherBell

The radar simulation looks mighty impressive, but warmer temps and rain mixing in, plus a strong April sun angle and snow compacting, will cause a lot of what's forecast in the National Weather Service map below to look less impressive on the ground.

"Thinking that the higher elevations between Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids north towards Itasca State Park will be the area that most likely sees some slushy accumulations into the early afternoon," says the NWS Grand Forks.

The latest snowfall reports over the past 24 hours include:

8 inches in Waubun

6 inches in Lake Itasca and Ponsford

5 inches in Duluth and Two Harbors

4.8 inches in the Grand Rapids area

3.4 inches in Chisholm

Again, roads shouldn't be impacted much by accumulating snow, whereas snow could pile up on grassy and elevated surfaces. For the Twin Cities metro area, an inch or less is likely before snow changes back to rain by midday Thursday, the NWS says.

Another issue are the big-time winds associated with this storm system. Gusts 30-50 mph are possible all across Minnesota, with the highest gusts in western Minnesota. If winds and heavy snow align, drivers could experience difficult travel conditions.

Here are the peak wind gusts being projected by the HRRR model.

WeatherBell

Winds could really ramp up Wednesday-Thursday in the Red River Valley.

We warm up a bit Sunday-Monday before yet another midweek storm system could plow through the country next week.