Storm dumps 6-12 inches up north; Sven watching next system

It's a good thing the Twins pushed their home opener to Friday.

It snows in April in Minnesota. In some places it really snows in April. We're looking at you, northern Minnesota — especially along the North Shore of Lake Superior. 

Check out some of the big snow totals this three-day storm has produced. 

  • 13 inches – 3 miles northwest of Silver Bay
  • 12 inches – 2 miles north of Murphy City
  • 10.1 inches – 10 miles east of Sawbill Lake
  • 9 inches – 10 miles northeast of Grand Marais
  • 9 inches – 10 miles northwest of Hovland
  • 8.2 inches – 3 miles northwest of Two Inlets
  • 8 inches – Finland
  • 8 inches – 14 miles southeast of Sea Gull Lake
  • 8 inches – Waubun
  • 7.8 inches – 7 miles northwest of Two Harbors
  • 7.3 inches – Silver Bay
  • 7 inches – 7 miles west of Pine River
  • 6.5 inches – 6 miles northwest of Castle Danger
  • 6.5 inches – Gary New Duluth
  • 6.2 inches – Cass Lake
  • 6.1 inches – Hermantown
  • 6 inches – Breezy Point
  • 5 inches – Duluth

Other locations reporting 6 inches of snow are Lake Itasca, Outing, Ponsford, Remer and Rice Lake. You can find a full list of snowfall reports here

Some locations could still pick up a couple more inches of snow, with some bigger totals expected in northwest Wisconsin and along the South Shore of Lake Superior. 

FPvELeAVcAQVgM-

Meanwhile, winds will be gusting 30-40 mph across Minnesota the rest of Thursday. It'll be breezy again Friday before winds lighten up for a much better weekend. The high temps on Sunday could threaten 60 in parts of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-t2m_f_max6-9635200

There is potential for another big storm system to move through the central U.S. — there is already a lot of hype about its potential — and it could deliver another blow of rain, thunder and snow to Minnesota. 

Next Wednesday?

Next Wednesday?

The big question will be what the precipitation is: rain, snow or a mix? There could even be severe weather if moisture and energy can surge far enough north. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 11.54.51 AM

