Storm dumps 6-12 inches up north; Sven watching next system

It snows in April in Minnesota. In some places it really snows in April. We're looking at you, northern Minnesota — especially along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Check out some of the big snow totals this three-day storm has produced.

13 inches – 3 miles northwest of Silver Bay

12 inches – 2 miles north of Murphy City

10.1 inches – 10 miles east of Sawbill Lake

9 inches – 10 miles northeast of Grand Marais

9 inches – 10 miles northwest of Hovland

8.2 inches – 3 miles northwest of Two Inlets

8 inches – Finland

8 inches – 14 miles southeast of Sea Gull Lake

8 inches – Waubun

7.8 inches – 7 miles northwest of Two Harbors

7.3 inches – Silver Bay

7 inches – 7 miles west of Pine River

6.5 inches – 6 miles northwest of Castle Danger

6.5 inches – Gary New Duluth

6.2 inches – Cass Lake

6.1 inches – Hermantown

6 inches – Breezy Point

5 inches – Duluth

Other locations reporting 6 inches of snow are Lake Itasca, Outing, Ponsford, Remer and Rice Lake. You can find a full list of snowfall reports here.

Some locations could still pick up a couple more inches of snow, with some bigger totals expected in northwest Wisconsin and along the South Shore of Lake Superior.

Meanwhile, winds will be gusting 30-40 mph across Minnesota the rest of Thursday. It'll be breezy again Friday before winds lighten up for a much better weekend. The high temps on Sunday could threaten 60 in parts of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.

WeatherBell

There is potential for another big storm system to move through the central U.S. — there is already a lot of hype about its potential — and it could deliver another blow of rain, thunder and snow to Minnesota.

Next Wednesday? Pivotal Weather

The big question will be what the precipitation is: rain, snow or a mix? There could even be severe weather if moisture and energy can surge far enough north.