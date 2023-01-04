Storm winds down after dumping huge snow totals on Twin Cities
Look at some of these snow totals, which will go up a little bit more as snow winds down the rest of the day Wednesday.
- Apple Valley - 13.5 inches
- Blaine - 10 inches
- Bloomington - 13.1 inches
- Burnsville - 13.5 inches
- Chanhassen - 12 inches
- Circle Pines - 9.5 inches
- Columbia Heights - 11 inches
- Coon Rapids - 11 inches
- Eagan - 13.2 inches
- Edina - 11.8 inches
- Falcon Heights - 10.4 inches
- Farmington - 13 inches
- Fridley - 11.5 inches
- Hopkins - 11.2 inches
- Hugo - 10.1 inches
- Lakeville - 11 inches
- Mendota Heights - 11.1 inches
- MSP Airport - 12.2 inches
- NE Minneapolis - 10.5 inches
- Richfield - 12.2 inches
- Oakdale - 11.5 inches
- Savage - 11.6 inches
- St. Paul - 11.1 inches
- Stillwater - 11 inches
- Victoria - 10.5 inches
- White Bear Lake - 10 inches
- Woodbury - 13.5 inches