Storm winds down after dumping huge snow totals on Twin Cities

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the departing storm.

Look at some of these snow totals, which will go up a little bit more as snow winds down the rest of the day Wednesday.

Apple Valley - 13.5 inches

Blaine - 10 inches

Bloomington - 13.1 inches

Burnsville - 13.5 inches

Chanhassen - 12 inches

Circle Pines - 9.5 inches

Columbia Heights - 11 inches

Coon Rapids - 11 inches

Eagan - 13.2 inches

Edina - 11.8 inches

Falcon Heights - 10.4 inches

Farmington - 13 inches

Fridley - 11.5 inches

Hopkins - 11.2 inches

Hugo - 10.1 inches

Lakeville - 11 inches

Mendota Heights - 11.1 inches

MSP Airport - 12.2 inches

NE Minneapolis - 10.5 inches

Richfield - 12.2 inches

Oakdale - 11.5 inches

Savage - 11.6 inches

St. Paul - 11.1 inches

Stillwater - 11 inches

Victoria - 10.5 inches

White Bear Lake - 10 inches

Woodbury - 13.5 inches