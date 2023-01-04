Skip to main content

Storm winds down after dumping huge snow totals on Twin Cities

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the departing storm.

Look at some of these snow totals, which will go up a little bit more as snow winds down the rest of the day Wednesday. 

  • Apple Valley - 13.5 inches
  • Blaine - 10 inches
  • Bloomington - 13.1 inches
  • Burnsville - 13.5 inches
  • Chanhassen - 12 inches
  • Circle Pines - 9.5 inches
  • Columbia Heights - 11 inches
  • Coon Rapids - 11 inches
  • Eagan - 13.2 inches
  • Edina - 11.8 inches
  • Falcon Heights - 10.4 inches
  • Farmington - 13 inches
  • Fridley - 11.5 inches
  • Hopkins - 11.2 inches
  • Hugo - 10.1 inches
  • Lakeville - 11 inches
  • Mendota Heights - 11.1 inches
  • MSP Airport - 12.2 inches
  • NE Minneapolis - 10.5 inches
  • Richfield - 12.2 inches
  • Oakdale - 11.5 inches
  • Savage - 11.6 inches
  • St. Paul - 11.1 inches
  • Stillwater - 11 inches
  • Victoria - 10.5 inches
  • White Bear Lake - 10 inches
  • Woodbury - 13.5 inches
Click the map to view the interactive version. 

