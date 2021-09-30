September 30, 2021
Storms could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time Thursday
Publish date:

Storms could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time Thursday

An overnight storm in western Minnesota produced 1.5 inches in an hour.
Author:

Charles Edward Miller, via Flickr

An overnight storm in western Minnesota produced 1.5 inches in an hour.

The threat of severe storms Thursday and Friday is pretty low, but thunderstorms that develop across western and southern Minnesota will be quite efficient rain producers.

In other words, there will be clouds in the sky that are extremely good at making rain.

Evidence of how much moisture the atmosphere is working with was seen overnight in western Minnesota, where the National Weather Service observed an efficient rainstorm in the Madison area. This from the forecast discussion from the Twin Cities office of the NWS: 

"This storm happened to hit a rain gauge between Madison and Marietta and it picked up 1.5" of rain in an hour and finished with nearly 2" by the time all was said and done."

Not everyone will get a soaking, but where the stronger cells develop there will be a better chance for higher rain totals. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

"Basically, it's a have the umbrella and rain gear ready kind of forecast if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon/evening anywhere in central and southern MN (save for southeast MN)," the NWS Twin Cities says. 

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be "fairly numerous" this afternoon, mainly west of Interstate 35. The HRRR model shows isolated storms in southwest and south-central Minnesota developing during the mid to late afternoon hours, with more robust convection developing in southern Minnesota after 7 p.m. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1633003200-1633003200-1633150800-40

The HRRR model is currently projecting 1-4 inches (high amounts very isolated) in southwest and south-central Minnesota, with much lower totals in the Twin Cities (under half an inch). 

Anything green represent a half inch or less. The yellows, oranges and reds indicate 1-4 inches of rain. 

Anything green represent a half inch or less. The yellows, oranges and reds indicate 1-4 inches of rain. 

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says it "doesn't look like anything really creeps into the metro until after dark," noting that there could be "isolated good downpours of  1”-2” in a few spots. 

"Part of the reason is we actually have humidity (unusual with warmth in almost October), dew points in the low 60s & even higher southwest," said Sundgaard in an email. "Precipitable water content is high (water in the atmospheric column to be squeezed out as precipitation)… in fact double the averages!"

We'll have to see how accurate the HRRR is because the other scenario is a complete bust, which is basically what the NAM computer model is showing. Here's the NAM radar simulation, which is much quieter than the HRRR. 

nam-nest-minnesota-refc-1633003200-1633006800-1633132800-40

Novak Weather should have a better handle on the situation when he releases his weather briefing Thursday afternoon. Check back for that update. 

Sign up to receive our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Next Up

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

Charges: Huskies wrestler attacked fellow student-athlete

The victim heard a woman screaming outside and went to check on things, the charges say.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

st. paul police - ganzel
MN News

Charges: Man repeatedly punched officer, tried to grab his gun to shoot him

The St. Paul officer's face and uniform were "splattered" with his own blood, charges say.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.

Kevin Lamarr Mason
MN News

Minneapolis police seeking murder suspect, who may be in Florida

The 26-year-old is wanted over the fatal shooting outside Shiloh Temple in June.

hydrocodon-DEA
MN Health

Nonfatal drug overdoses continued to increase during COVID-19 pandemic

They mirrored the trend of fatal overdoses seen during 2020.

flickr - jeremy thompson - valleyfair night sign
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair bans bags during Halloween Haunt event

Guests won't be allowed to bring in any type of bag unless "medically necessary."

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 30

The latest in Minnesota.

rain, umbrella
Weather MN

Storms could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time Thursday

An overnight storm in western Minnesota produced 1.5 inches in an hour.

Plastic bag
MN News

Duluth following Minneapolis in bringing back 5-cent bag charge

The city originally planned to start charging for plastic bags last year, but put off the ordinance due to the pandemic.

Du Nord Foundation Vodka Photo Credit - Ken Friberg
MN Food & Drink

Now serving: Du Nord's vodka will be available on Delta's domestic flights

It's a massive opportunity for the small craft distillery.

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.35.37 AM
MN News

Puppy found suffering from multiple bullet wounds in Minnesota

Details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

Related

storm, lightning
Weather MN

Severe storms could push through MN late Thursday, early Friday

They could reach the metro and points south overnight into early Friday.

Sartell flooding road
Weather MN

Heavy rain, flooding, severe storms all possible through Thursday

Folks in southern Minnesota could pick up ridiculous rain totals.

Weather MN

Sloppy storm to bring rain, snow to Minnesota Thursday

Precipitation is forecast to begin Thursday across southern Minnesota.

storm
Weather MN

Isolated storms could fire Sunday; soaking rains, severe chances to follow

It could be an interesting weather week in Minnesota.

Weather MN

Storms could bring severe weather to Minnesota on Friday

There's a slight risk of severe storms in western and southern Minnesota.

Weather MN

Winter storm could dump heavy snow on MN this weekend

The last big storm went south. This one is more likely to hit parts of Minnesota.

rain, rain gauge
MN News

Rain totals: Storms dump whopping 2-8 inches in southern MN

It poured like crazy all night in some places.

storm, shelf cloud
Weather MN

Storms could turn nasty Sunday in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities

Storms will be capable of producing hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.