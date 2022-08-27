Skip to main content
Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota

Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota

Severe storms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon/night in Minnesota.

Bring Me The News

Severe storms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon/night in Minnesota.

Storms are expected to bubble up later Saturday and pose a risk of producing large hail and damaging winds, basically along and east of a line from Mankato to the Twin Cities, in addition to a healthy chunk of north-central Iowa. 

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has elevated the threat from marginal (level 1 of 5) to slight (level 2 of 5) on the severe scale. But as the SPC is talking severe storms, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service isn't hyping the threat. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

"This activity looks to be primarily elevated and not particularity strong, just some good soaking overnight summer storms," the NWS Twin Cities said. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-27 at 8.21.16 AM

Here's how the HRRR model has the future radar playing out Saturday into Sunday morning. If this verifies, it would mean some scattered showers possible Saturday afternoon before a line of strong to severe storms pushes through south-central and southeast Minnesota in the 6-10 p.m. window. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1661601600-1661608800-1661688000-40

There's no doubt that people at the State Fair Saturday night might have to dodge a storm, though it could also miss entirely. As always seems to be the case, the Twin Cities is on the edge of everything. 

Take a look at the wind gust swath graphic, which shows what the HRRR model is thinking in terms of thunderstorm winds. It shows potential for 40-60 mph gusts with the Saturday night line of storms. Again, this is not a sure thing to happen. It's just what one model is currently projecting as a possibility. 

hrrr-minnesota-gust_swath_mph-1724000

Another severe threat arrives Sunday afternoon and evening, and this is one the NWS Twin Cities appears to be more focused on: "Basically, this looks to be a pretty classic summer severe weather setup for the Upper MS Valley," the forecast discussion from the NWS Twin Cities reads. 

The SPC expects storms to fire in western Minnesota by late afternoon and then move east with an associated isolated damaging wind threat. 

Here's how the NAM 3KM model has the radar shaking out from 2 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. 

nam-nest-minnesota-refc-1661580000-1661713200-1661763600-40

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube!

Next Up

storm
MN Weather

Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota

Severe storms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon/night in Minnesota.

motorcycle
MN News

Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash on exit ramp to I-494

The crash happened on the exit ramp to I-494 in Newport, Minnesota on Friday evening.

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN News

Police: Man who robbed MOA had a loaded AR-15-style rifle

Police offered more details Friday on the timeline of the man's arrest.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 4.38.21 PM
MN Weather

Rare cloud with hole appears over Minnesota

Why did the sky look like it was blowing a smoke ring in Minnesota on Friday?

Louis Rogers
MN News

Charges: Man raped woman he met near St. Paul light rail station

Charges state Louis Rogers threatened the woman if she didn't comply with his demands.

image
MN News

New data shows MN students far behind pre-pandemic achievement levels

More details are emerging about the pandemic's impact on education.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 3.18.39 PM
MN News

Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning apartment

Authorities found the suspect sleeping under an overpass.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Man with 'long gun' arrested after armed robbery at MOA

A lockdown wasn't declared due to law enforcement quickly detaining the suspect.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

Traffic headache expected on I-94 in St. Cloud till mid-October

Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 31

State Fair 2022
Minnesota Life

First day attendance figure hints at huge year for Minnesota State Fair

The fair attracted 121,478 visitors on opening day, double last year's pandemic-hit event.

State Fair special diets
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Best food options for those on special diets

Vegetarian? Vegan? Paleo? Gluten-free? Keto? The Minnesota State Fair has you covered.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Authorities ID girl, 8, stuck and killed while riding bike in Prior Lake

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms could move through the Twin Cities on Saturday

Storms could pop by late afternoon.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Severe storms in South Dakota could blast into Minnesota Tuesday

Storms are blasting through northern South Dakota Tuesday mid-morning.

storm, severe
MN Weather

More rounds of severe storms in Minnesota Wednesday, Thursday

Very large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds will be possible both days.

Screen Shot 2020-05-23 at 2.15.37 PM
MN Weather

Severe storms could rumble through Minnesota on Sunday

There could be two rounds of storms in southern Minnesota.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.