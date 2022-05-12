Skip to main content
Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Meghan Walsh, Twitter

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

The Twin Cities metro is surveying the wreckage left behind by powerful storms that blew through the metro Wednesday evening, bringing high winds, possible tornadoes, and record levels of rain.

In the wake of the system that brought 80 mph wind gusts and a deluge of precipitation, there are reports of downed trees across the metro, some of which have fallen on houses, vehicles, and power lines, as well as major flooding on roads.

At one point, Xcel Energy was reporting that 75,000 households were without power in Minnesota. While some of these have had power restored, there remained 40,000 homes as of 6:30 a.m. that haven't.

Over the course of a few hours Wednesday the following happened:

  • Numerous instances of trees being brought down were reported, including some that caused damage to properties and vehicles.
  • A fatal crash on I-90 in the Marshall area was caused when the storm brought down power lines.
  • Flooded roads in parts of south Minneapolis saw a number of vehicles stalled and abandoned on Lyndale and Nicollet Avenue.
  • A number of drivers had to abandon their vehicles beneath a railroad bridge in Vadnais Heights because of high floodwaters.
  • The entrance doors of the Target store in Roseville suffered damage from high winds.
  • Metro Transit suspended Green Line due to high winds, and Blue Line trains due to winds and flooding at the Mall of America.
  • Reports of golf ball-sized hail in areas around the Twin Cities.
  • Minnesota Twins and Minnesota United games were suspended and will be finished on Thursday.

There were reports of tornado activity as the storm passed through the metro and in southeastern Minnesota, but as of yet there has been no official confirmation of a twister.

The rainfall recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport weather station hit 1.94 inches, breaking the record of 1.55 inches for May 11 that has stood since 1935.

But other parts of the metro and southeastern Minnesota saw more. 

Here's a look at some of the damage reported from Wednesday night:

Next Up

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.04.37 PM
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous storms move through Twin Cities

We'll have live updates as the storms move through the metro.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The watch will remain in place until midnight.

Wild fox.
MN News

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for highly contagious avian flu

This is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a wild mammal in the state, the Department of Natural Resources said.

New COVID-19 testing site in Midway neighborhood.
MN Coronavirus

New COVID-19 testing site in St. Paul; 3 others to close as cases rise

Testing sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson, and St. Paul are closing as part of moves to adjust testing resources.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 4.47.49 PM
MN News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

The 27-year-old motorcyclist struck a curb, causing him to lose control before he crashed.

Downtown-Bike-Day_WS_No-logo
Sponsored Story

Downtown bike day—city biking at its best!

Move Minneapolis and ABC Ramps Mobility invite you to come along for the ride at Target Plaza on June 1, 2022

Anthony Skelley
MN News

Charges: South St. Paul teen killed during apparent marijuana sale

The individual accused of killing Skelley is a 17-year-old from St. Paul.

Anthony Edwards
TV, Movies and The Arts

Anthony Edwards among NBA stars in Adam Sandler's Netflix film, 'Hustle'

The Timberwolves point guard stars alongside other NBA players LeBron James, Trae Young, Juancho Hernangomez and more.

police lights
MN News

Armed man found barricaded inside Brooklyn Park home, negotiators on scene

An active police presence remains in the area as negotiators speak with the suspect.

Anthony Skelley
MN News

17-year-old South St. Paul homicide victim is identified

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Related

Wind damage
MN Weather

Thousands without power after severe storms bring high winds, heavy rain

Most of those without power are in the Twin Cities metro area.

MN News

17K still without power after Sunday's storm

High winds brought down branches across the metro.

MN News

Severe storms hammer Minnesota, thousands left without power

Wind gusts hit up to 70mph in parts of the state.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.04.37 PM
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous storms move through Twin Cities

We'll have live updates as the storms move through the metro.

MN News

Storms topple trees, cause flooding, leave thousands without power

flooding SW Minneapolis
MN News

Storms bring tornado to MN, flash flooding to Twin Cities

Numerous city streets were underwater during the evening rush hour.

MN News

Last night's storms cause damage, leave thousands more without power

Just as Xcel was getting on top of Sunday night's outages, more happen.

downed power pole
MN News

Hundreds of power poles snapped, thousands without power

Southern Minnesota is being hammered by strong winds, snow and ice.