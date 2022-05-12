Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

The Twin Cities metro is surveying the wreckage left behind by powerful storms that blew through the metro Wednesday evening, bringing high winds, possible tornadoes, and record levels of rain.

In the wake of the system that brought 80 mph wind gusts and a deluge of precipitation, there are reports of downed trees across the metro, some of which have fallen on houses, vehicles, and power lines, as well as major flooding on roads.

At one point, Xcel Energy was reporting that 75,000 households were without power in Minnesota. While some of these have had power restored, there remained 40,000 homes as of 6:30 a.m. that haven't.

Over the course of a few hours Wednesday the following happened:

Numerous instances of trees being brought down were reported, including some that caused damage to properties and vehicles.

A fatal crash on I-90 in the Marshall area was caused when the storm brought down power lines.

Flooded roads in parts of south Minneapolis saw a number of vehicles stalled and abandoned on Lyndale and Nicollet Avenue.

A number of drivers had to abandon their vehicles beneath a railroad bridge in Vadnais Heights because of high floodwaters.

The entrance doors of the Target store in Roseville suffered damage from high winds.

Metro Transit suspended Green Line due to high winds, and Blue Line trains due to winds and flooding at the Mall of America.

Reports of golf ball-sized hail in areas around the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Twins and Minnesota United games were suspended and will be finished on Thursday.

There were reports of tornado activity as the storm passed through the metro and in southeastern Minnesota, but as of yet there has been no official confirmation of a twister.

The rainfall recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport weather station hit 1.94 inches, breaking the record of 1.55 inches for May 11 that has stood since 1935.

But other parts of the metro and southeastern Minnesota saw more.

Here's a look at some of the damage reported from Wednesday night: