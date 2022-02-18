Stretch of I-94, several highways closed due to whiteout conditions

Stretch of I-94, several major highways closed due to whiteout conditions in west-central MN
MnDOT has closed several major highways in west-central Minnesota due to dangerous, whiteout driving conditions.
Blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is significantly hampering visibility in the area. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.
A no travel advisory was announced at 10:15 a.m., but 45 minutes later MnDOT said it had actually closed many of the impacted highways. More closures have continued to be announced. High winds and blowing snow have created whiteout conditions along these stretches.
The state and federal highways closed as of 12:35 p.m. are:
- Highway 10 between Moorhead and Detroit Lakes
- Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls
- Highway 75 from Perley to Wolverton
- Highway 9 from Borup to Barnesville
- Highway 32 from north of Ulen to Highway 34
- Highway 34 from I-94 to Dunvilla
- Highway 59 from Detroit Lakes to Mahnomen
- Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids
- Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge
- Highway 336 between I-94 to Hwy 10
MnDOT said there are already numerous crashes, spin outs and vehicles blocking the roadways.
"Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve," MnDOT said.
Here's a look at some of the impacted highways.
The National Weather Service has warned of wind gusts as high as 65 mph, noting the conditions could even cause tree damage. Wind chills may also hit minus 30.
The blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m.
MnDOT also reminded drivers that when a road is closed, "it is illegal to travel in that area," adding:
"Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply."