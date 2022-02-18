Stretch of I-94, several highways closed due to whiteout conditions

MnDOT has closed several major highways in west-central Minnesota due to dangerous, whiteout driving conditions.

Blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is significantly hampering visibility in the area. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.

A no travel advisory was announced at 10:15 a.m., but 45 minutes later MnDOT said it had actually closed many of the impacted highways. More closures have continued to be announced. High winds and blowing snow have created whiteout conditions along these stretches.

The state and federal highways closed as of 12:35 p.m. are:

Highway 10 between Moorhead and Detroit Lakes

Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls

Highway 75 from Perley to Wolverton

Highway 9 from Borup to Barnesville

Highway 32 from north of Ulen to Highway 34

Highway 34 from I-94 to Dunvilla

Highway 59 from Detroit Lakes to Mahnomen

Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids

Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge

Highway 336 between I-94 to Hwy 10

MnDOT said there are already numerous crashes, spin outs and vehicles blocking the roadways.

"Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve," MnDOT said.

Here's a look at some of the impacted highways.

MnDOT 511

The National Weather Service has warned of wind gusts as high as 65 mph, noting the conditions could even cause tree damage. Wind chills may also hit minus 30.

The blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

MnDOT also reminded drivers that when a road is closed, "it is illegal to travel in that area," adding:

"Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply."