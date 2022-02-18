Stretch of I-94, several highways closed due to whiteout conditions

Skip to main content
Stretch of I-94, several major highways closed due to whiteout conditions in west-central MN

Stretch of I-94, several major highways closed due to whiteout conditions in west-central MN

The impacted roadways are in west-central Minnesota, which is under a blizzard warning.

MnDOT

The impacted roadways are in west-central Minnesota, which is under a blizzard warning.

MnDOT has closed several major highways in west-central Minnesota due to dangerous, whiteout driving conditions.

Blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is significantly hampering visibility in the area. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.

A no travel advisory was announced at 10:15 a.m., but 45 minutes later MnDOT said it had actually closed many of the impacted highways. More closures have continued to be announced. High winds and blowing snow have created whiteout conditions along these stretches.

The state and federal highways closed as of 12:35 p.m. are:

  • Highway 10 between Moorhead and Detroit Lakes
  • Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls
  • Highway 75 from Perley to Wolverton
  • Highway 9 from Borup to Barnesville
  • Highway 32 from north of Ulen to Highway 34
  • Highway 34 from I-94 to Dunvilla
  • Highway 59 from Detroit Lakes to Mahnomen
  • Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids
  • Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge
  • Highway 336 between I-94 to Hwy 10

MnDOT said there are already numerous crashes, spin outs and vehicles blocking the roadways.

"Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve," MnDOT said.

Here's a look at some of the impacted highways.

feb 18 2022 impacted roads blizzard

The National Weather Service has warned of wind gusts as high as 65 mph, noting the conditions could even cause tree damage. Wind chills may also hit minus 30.

The blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

MnDOT also reminded drivers that when a road is closed, "it is illegal to travel in that area," adding: 

"Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply."

Next Up

North Dakota Highway Patrol - I-94 crash near Valley City Feb 18 2022
MN News

Photo shows massive pileup on I-94 in blizzard-hit ND

The Highway Patrol said there are multiple injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-02-18 at 11.33.57 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Man forgets to unhook fish house, drives off with friend still inside

Fortunately there were no injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 18

The latest data from MDH.

Kim Potter
MN News

Ex-cop Kim Potter gets 2 years in prison for killing Daunte Wright

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in 20-year-old Wright's killing.

MnDOT snowplow near Crookston
MN Weather

Stretch of I-94, several highways closed due to whiteout conditions

The impacted roadways are in west-central Minnesota, which is under a blizzard warning.

Huerta, Miguel
MN News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

He'd been charged in connection with a suspected auto theft about a week prior.

Roseville carjacking suspects
MN News

Police trying to ID two suspects in Rosedale Center carjackings

Two separate carjackings occurred within two days in the parking lot of Rosedale Center.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

16-year-old airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

ACLU calls for MPD officer who fatally shot Amir Locke to be fired

The NAACP has also called for the officer, who has been identified as SWAT Officer Mark Hanneman, to be fired.

police lights
MN News

Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

Related

sgt grabow twitter state patrol road closed feb 11 2022
MN News

Highway closures stretch into the afternoon in NW MN

The roads were still being cleared following dangerous blizzard conditions.

Screen Shot 2019-02-23 at 8.55.57 PM
MN News

Whiteout conditions close I-90, I-35 in southern Minnesota

A 90-mile stretch of I-90 remains closed because of the ongoing blizzard.

MN News

Messy Monday: Stretches of I-94, Highways 10, 210 closed

blizzard
MN Weather

NWS: Can't rule out blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota

Blizzard conditions would be most likely in west-central Minnesota.

MN News

Whiteout conditions make travel treacherous; some highways closed

overturned semi truck
MN News

Winter storm creates whiteout conditions, closing roads and causing crashes

Roads in southwestern Minnesota were closed early Friday, while slippery conditions elsewhere in the state led to crashes and spinouts.

blowing snow
MN News

Gusty winds causing whiteout conditions in greater MN

Winds are expected to diminish later Friday afternoon.

Jackknifed semi I-94 Sauk Centre Jesse Grabow
MN News

Crashes, spinouts piling up as snow blankets southern MN

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day.