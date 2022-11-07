Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater MN days-long soaking

Skip to main content
Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking

Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking

Snow is set to follow later in the week.

Bring Me The News / Shaymus McLaughlin

Snow is set to follow later in the week.

Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow.

The NWS says that the amount of rain expected this week is "anomalous" for this time of year, and in its forecast discussion says it could end up being "the most significant precipitation event we've seen in the Twin Cities metro this entire year."

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

Considering the extreme level of drought in the Twin Cities and parts of central and southern Minnesota, the rain will come as a welcome respite for the state's ailing vegetation ahead of winter.

At this time, the Twin Cities and a large area of central and northern Minnesota can expect to see anything from 1 to 4 inches of rain between now and Thursday.

Rain is expected to start in the Twin Cities on Tuesday afternoon/evening in the form of thunderstorms.

The system will then stick around, providing "multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms ... Tuesday night through Wednesday night."

It's then that the weather turns colder, with temperatures around freezing expected Friday and below freezing on Saturday, with the expected precipitation then likely to take the form of light snow.

As the rain ends Thursday night, the NWS says we will "go absolutely screaming into winter."

The snow that's likely Friday and Saturday however is likely to be "pretty minor," though it will still represent the first shock of real winter in the Twin Cities this season.

In northwest Minnesota, however, it's looking like a different story altogether, with the potential for it to be caught in the wider system that's going to bring intense, heavy snow to the Upper Midwest, particularly North Dakota.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 1.51.52 PM
MN News

Rosemount High School cancels classes due to sewage backup

Students at the south metro high school were sent home Monday morning.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Sven Sundgaard says more than half a foot could fall in northern Minnesota.

ForestLakeAreaSchools
MN News

School staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students

A letter sent to parents stated a criminal investigation is active.

GabbyBarrett
MN Music and Radio

More Main Stage acts revealed for WE Fest 2023

The 40th event will take place on Aug. 3-5, 2023.

Deer standing, hunting
MN News

Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand

The fall happened near a home in Modena Township, Wisconsin.

Deer on road
MN News

St. Paul woman killed after hitting deer on I-94 in Wisconsin

The crash happened Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

ComoParkSeniorHS
MN News

Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to St. Paul high school

The student said he needed it "for protection."

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café closes after 37 years in St. Paul

The family-owned Macalester-Groveland restaurant says goodbye.

rain, rain gauge
MN Weather

Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater MN days-long soaking

Snow is set to follow later in the week.

State Patrol
MN News

I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria

The State Patrol said it involved a stolen vehicle in an update Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-11-06 at 8.24.08 PM
MN News

Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Business

U.S. Bank asks employees to come back to office three times a week

CEO Andy Cecere said the Minneapolis-based company is asking hybrid employees to start coming in more regularly over the next few months.

Related

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities today

The latest on what to expect with snow Thursday in Minnesota.

snow blower
MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued ahead of heavy snow in MN

More than a foot of snow is expected over two days in some parts of the state.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Twin Cities has to be due for a big snowstorm, right?

There have been 25 accumulating snowfalls in the metro this winter. Two have exceeded 3 inches.

Bloomington aerial view
MN Weather

Snow could be hard to come by in MN until at least Valentine's Day

The biggest snowfall in the Twin Cities since getting a foot on Dec. 10 is a measly 3.7 inches.

snow
MN Weather

Heavy snow, gusty winds now being forecast for Monday, Tuesday

The Twin Cities is still in line for significant snow.

Storm
MN Weather

Severe storms possible in MN Saturday afternoon, evening

The NWS says all severe weather hazards are on the table.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Fast moving band of heavy snow expected across MN Thursday

It could make for a slick and slow afternoon commute in the Twin Cities.